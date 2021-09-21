Pike Central is explosive.
But so is Harlan County.
The Black Bears outscored Pike Central 60-38 last Friday night in an offensive shootout.
The loss drops the Hawks to 1-3 on the season.
Pike Central has dropped three straight after its season opening win over Pendleton County.
Hawk quarterback Tayvian Boykins contined his offensive exploits. Boykins had an outstanding game as he was two for six passing for 87 yards and two TDs with an interception.
But the air isn’t where Boykins did the most damage.
Boykins rushed for an incredible 261 yards and three TDs on 25 carries.
On the season, Boykins has rushed for 795 yards and 10 TDs in just four games. He’s nearly averaging 200 rushing yards per game.
Pike Central standout running back Matt Anderson played in his second game of the season. Anderson rushed for 118 yards and a TD on 17 carries.
As a team, the Hawks rushed for 402 yards and four TDs on the night.
Pike Central finished the game with 489 total yards of offense.
Billy Bush had a 45-yard TD catch to lead the Hawks’ wide receiver and Anderson added a 42-yard TD catch.
Pike Central gave up 405 rushing yards and three passing yards to the Black Bears. Harlan County finished the game with 408 total yards of offense in the win.
Pike Central’s Xavier Rogers led the Hawks with 12 total tackles. Eric Perez followed with 11 tackles and Shawn May added 10 tackles.
The Hawks forced four fumbles, but only recovered one.
Harlan County running back Demarco Hopkins led the Black Bears with 256 rushing yards and six TDs. Adam Carr followed with 187 yards and a TD.
Pike Central (1-3) is scheduled to open Class 3A District 8 play as the Hawks are scheduled to visit Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.