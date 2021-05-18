BUCKLEYS CREEK — East Ridge put up a fight.
It took a while, but Pike Central eventually pulled away to pick up a 17-7 win over East Ridge in six innings Thursday evening.
East Ridge got going in the top of the first inning. Dylan Burdine was hit-by-a-pitch to leadoff the game. With two outs, Hayden Robinette hit an RBI single to plate Burdine for the game’s first run.
Pike Central answered in the bottom of the first. With two outs, Bryce Adkins singled and with some heady base running, advanced to second an error. Jarred Stanley drove Adkins home with an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1 after the first inning of play.
The Hawks took the lead in the bottom of the second inning. Cameron Kimbler singled with one out to get things going. Blake Hager followed by drawing a walk. Isaac Blankenship reached on an error allowing a run to score. With runners on first and third, a balk by East Ridge pitcher Landon Robinson allowed another Pike Central run to score.
Pike Central held a 3-1 lead after two innings of play.
East Ridge answered in the top of the third inning. Hunter Damron hit a leadoff single. Burdine followed with a single of his own.
With two on and no outs, East Ridge’s Gabe Mullins laid down a nice bunt. He reached first safely on a throwing error as Damron scored on the play. That cut the lead to 3-2.
East Ridge’s Landon Robinson followed with an RBI single to tie things up at 3-3.
With the bases loaded, Kolin Blackburn drew a walk for the Warriors that drove home another run to put East Ridge up 4-3.
Pike Central answered in the bottom of the third. Stanley drew a leadoff walk to get things going for the Hawks. Peyton Compton followed with a single. Zac Crum advanced the runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Kimbler drew a walk to load the bases.
With the bases loaded and one out, Hager added a two RBI single to put Pike Central out in front 5-4.
Blankenship followed by hitting into a fielder’s choice for the Hawks, but he drove home another run to push the lead to 6-4.
East Ridge wouldn’t stop in the top of the fourth inning. Damron reached on an error to get things going. Burdine followed by hitting a single to put runners on first and second. Robinson drew a walk to load the bases. Robinette reached on an error that allowed two runs to score and tie the game at 6-6. With runners on first and third, Robinette tried to stole second base. On the the throw to second, Robinson went home and scored to give East Ridge a 7-6 lead.
Pike Central got going again in the bottom of the fourth inning.
With two out, Stanley reached on an error to get things going. Compton followed with an RBI double to tie the game at 7-7. Kimbler reached on an error and Hager reached on an error that allowed another run to score and give the Hawks an 8-7 lead.
Blankenship reached an error allowing two more runs to score. After another pair of errors, another run scored and the lead grew to 11-7.
Pike Central put the game away in the fifth and sixth innings.
Stanley started the game on the mound for the Hawks. He last three innings and gave up six runs (five earned) on six hits with nine strikeouts and one walk; every out he recorded came from a strikeout.
Kimbler relieved Stanley in the fourth inning. Stanley earned the win by throwing two innings and giving up one run on one hit with three strikeouts and one walk. Lucas Anderson worked the seventh ining for the Hawks. Anderson didn’t allow any runs or hits, while striking out two and walking three.
Pike Central (10-10) is scheduled to visit 60th District rival Phelps at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.
East Ridge (10-11) is scheduled to visit Prestonsburg Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m.