LEXINGTON — Belfry legendary coach Philip Haywood is a man of devout faith and believes in miracles. After Saturday’s 33-28 win over Paducah Tilgham in the UK Orthopaedics KHSAA Class 3A State Championship, Haywood’s belief in miracles is even stronger. The Pirates finished the regular season with a 4-6 record and started the year 0-5, defined all odds to give Belfry its eighth state championship in school history.
“I’m going to call this my miracle team,” Haywood said after Saturday’s game.
Haywood believes in miracles and Isaac Dixon.
The Pirate tailback was Mr. Everything, Saturday putting together one of the greatest performances in championship history. Dixon broke the championship rushing record, which was held by former Pirate Doug Howard, recording 376 yards and five TDs on 41 carries. Dixon also had seven solo tackles and one pass breakup.
In two games at Kroger Field Dixon has put on two great performances. In 2019, Dixon rushed for 224 yards and three TDs against Bell County as the Pirates picked up a 30-20 win.
In those two games, Dixon has combined to rush for 600 yards and eight TDs on 56 carries and he has two state titles and two state title game MVPs.
“I wanted the ball all game,” Dixon said. “I came back to win state and get recruited. But the recruiting starts now, during the season, I was focused on us winning state and that is exactly what we did.”
Adversity was the story of the season for Belfry and often the story of the game. The Pirates had their backs against the wall several times throughout the game, but had an answer each time.
Leading 13-7, late in the first half, it appeared Belfry was in control of the game. The Pirates were getting the ball to start the second half and was firing on all cylinders on offense. But the half ended in the worst way possible.
Paducah Tilghman scored with 11 seconds left, as Jack James found Camdon Marshall for a nine-yard pass to tie the game 13-13 with 11 seconds to play until half. This is when things got real interesting, Belfry fumbled the ensuing kickoff, after a vicious hit by a Blue Tornado defender, knocked the ball to the turf.
On the next and final play of the half, James found Marshall again, this time on an incredible catch from 35-yards out, to give the Blue Tornadoes 14cpoints in 11 seconds and a 21-13 hafltime lead.
But the adversity Belfry faced all year had prepared them for this moment.
“It was a normal halftime for us,” Haywood responded. “We basically talked and said, ‘This is no different than how we started our season, that’s the first half, but it’s the second half that counts.’ Two touchdowns scored that quick is hard to overcome, especially high school kids, but they handled it like pros.”
Belfry responded well. The Pirates took the ball to start the third quarter and responded with a long drive. Belfry faced a fourth and four from the 22 and Dixon delivered with a 22-yard TD run and the two-point conversion to tie the game 21-21, with 5:21 to play in the third quarter.
After Paducah Tilghman drove the ball into the red zone, Belfry turned them over on downs to take over late in the third quarter. The Pirates capitalized as Dixon scored on the first play of the fourth quarter, with an impressive run on the sidelines, that went 37 yards. The Pirates missed the extra-point and led 27-21.
Paducah Tilghman answered on a long drive, speared by running back Malachi Rider. It was Rider that capped off the drive with a nine-yard TD run and the extra point gave the Blue Tornado a 28-27 lead with 7:25 to play in the game.
Backed against the wall, Belfry found itself in a big hole. The Pirates were faced with a fourth and seven and were 62-yards away from taking the lead. A failed conversion would all, but end Belfry’s comeback hopes.
But Belfry had Dixon. The Pirates tossed it to Dixon and several excellent blocks freed space and Dixon went 62-yards for a score giving the Pirates a 33-28 lead, with 4:58 to play in the game.
Belfry got the break it needed on the ensuing kick. The Blue Tornado kick returner broke free for a good run but a massive hit by freshman Isaiah Stanley knocked the ball to the ground and gave the Pirates the ball.
Belfry ran the remainder of the clock out, as the Pirates used its ground game to drive down the field before ending the game inside the red zone.
This is Belfry’s eighth State Title in 15 appearances. The Pirates ran for 466 yards on 62 carries. Dre Young carried the ball 14 times for 67 yards and Zayne Hatfield carried the ball six times for 26 yards. Belfry didn’t attempt a pass.
In their eight state title wins, Belfry has rushed for over 3,000 total yards and only passed for 14.
Braxton Hatfield led Belfry with eight tackles and Stanley joined Dixon with seven tackles.
Dixon finished the year strong. In the five game postseason, Dixon carried the ball 101 times for 955 yards and 14 TD.