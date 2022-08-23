WHITESBURG — With the game on the line, Shelby Valley was driving.
The Wildcats offense had been unstoppable all evening.
But with just 1:31 left, Letcher Central’s Keaston Branham came up with an interception and he returned nearly 80 yards for a TD to seal the win against Shelby Valley.
That score put Letcher Central up 52-40 with just over a minute left.
The Wildcats didn’t quit an added another score late, but just ran out of time as the Cougars held onto a 52-48 win in the season opener.
Shelby Valley’s offense put up 683 total yards of offense on the night.
Not only did Russ Osborne have a big night passing, but Brady Bentley and the Wildcats’ receivers put defenses on notice with their production.
Osborne finished the night 31 for 46 passing for 547 yards and four TDs with two interceptions. His 547 yards passing ranks 12th all-time in the state’s history for passing yards in a game. He also rushed for two TDs in the game.
Bentley was Osborne’s favorite target on the night. Bentley finished with 11 catches for 280 yards and two TDs. Bentley’s 287 yards is tied for 15th most yards receiving in state history.
Besides Bentley, John Luke Fields also had a big night receiving. Fields had six catches for 113 yards and two TDs. Jesse Cook added three catches fro 55 yards, Ethan Mullins added two catches for 17 yards and Jordan Tackett had an eight yard reception.
On the rushing side, Jayden Newsome rushed for 64 yards and two TDs on 12 carries. He added seven catches for 74 yards as well. He also had two two-point conversions for the Wildcats.
Shelby Valley jumped out to an early 12-6 lead in the first quarter before a lightning delayed the game for well over an hour.
Once things kicked up again, so did Shelby Valley’s offense.
Letcher Central fumbled the ball to open the second quarter of play.
On the first play from scrimmage, Osborne found Bentley for a 73-yard TD pass to open the second and push the lead to 18-6 with 11:42 left in the first half.
The Wildcats got the ball back again on their own-23 yard line this time. Osborne found Fields for a 77-yard TD pass with 7:20 left in the first half. Osborne then found Newsome for the two-point conversion as the lead grew to 26-6.
The Wildcats got the ball back once again and moved the ball inside the 10, but a penalty backed Shelby Valley up and the Wildcats ended up turning the ball over on a downs. A score late in the second quarter would’ve made it tough for Letcher Central to overcome the large deficit.
But when the Cougars got the ball back and scored with 1:17 left in the first half to cut the lead to 26-14.
Letcher Central scored first in the third quarter as quarterback Jonah Little ran the ball into the end zone on a keeper. Letcher Central converted the two-point play to cut the lead to 26-24 with 7:49 left in the third.
With momentum slipping, Shelby Valley fought back as Newsome scored on a 24-yard run up the middle. He made a couple of jukes that took the Letcher Central defenders out of their cleats as he ran into the end zone. Newsome also caught the two-point conversion to push Shelby Valley’s lead to 34-22.
Little answered with a TD pass to one of his receivers at the 4:16 mark. After the two-point conversion, the Wildcats’ lead was 34-30.
Letcher Central got the ball back next and Little threw for another TD with 9:55 left to put the Cougars on top 36-34.
Shelby Valley’s Osborne found Bentley on a crossing route to score from around 20 yards out and put the Wildcats back on top 40-36 with 5:37 left to play.
It didn’t take long for the Cougars to answer as Little scored on a long TD run with 4:06 left; the Cougars added the two-point conversion to go up 44-40.
The Wildcats were driving and Osborne had Shelby Valley deep in Cougar territory. That’s when Branham came up with the interception and he returned it for a TD to seal the win.
Shelby Valley added another score in the final 1:31, but ran out of time as Letcher Central came away with the win.
Letcher Central (1-0) is scheduled to go on the road and take on David Crockett (Jonesbourough, Tnn.) next Friday night at 7:00 p.m.
Shelby Valley (0-1) is scheduled to take on Pike Central in the 37th Annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl at 9:00 p.m. Saturday in the final game of the event.