BUCKLEYS CREEK — All of the scoring for Phelps and Pike Central happened early.
Just so happens that the Hornets scored two runs in the top of the first and Pike Central scored a run in the bottom of the second — that turned out to be all of the scoring Thursday evening in the 60th District battle as the Hornets escaped with the 2-1 win over the Hawks.
With two outs in the top of the first, Phelps’ Stevie Todd Layne reached on an error. Staring pitcher Dawson McCoy helped his cause by hitting a single; the Hornets had runners on second and third after the throw to third trying to get the lead runner out.
With runners in scoring position, Mason Prater delivered a two-RBI single to give the Hornets a 2-0 lead.
Pike Central got a run back in the bottom of the second.
With one out, Jared Stanley singled to put a runner on for the Hawks.
With two outs, Cam Shearer reached on an error allowing Stanley to score and cut the lead to 2-1.
That was as close as the Hawks would get as Phelps held on to the 2-1 win.
Pike Central followed the loss with a 10-3 loss to Prestonsburg and a 10-9 win over East Ridge.
Phelps (3-6, 1-2 district) is scheduled to host Mingo Central at 6:00 p.m. April 26.
Pike Central (8-9, 0-1) is scheduled to visit Tug Valley at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 before taking on Belfry twice in 60th District action on April 20 (at Belfry) and hosting the Pirates at 6:00 p.m. April 25.