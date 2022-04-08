Tug Valley went to Phelps on Monday night and got back into the win column, defeating the Hornets by a final score of 8-6.
The Panthers struck first with two runs in the top of the first courtesy of an Alex Vance score on an error and a Tanner Kirk score on a passed ball. Tug Valley led 2-0.
Phelps came back with four runs in the bottom of the first inning to lead 4-2. Their lead was relinquished shortly after, however.
In the top of the third inning, two Hornets errors allowed two Panthers runs to score to tie the game at 4-4. Then, Tug Valley bolted back into the lead at 5-4 on an RBI groundout from Corey Wilson.
The Hornets tied the game with a run in the bottom of the third and it was a 5-5 ballgame. But the Panthers responded again with a single by Vance which scored Zach Hall and put Tug Valley up 6-5.
Phelps deadlocked things up once again. Stevie Todd Layne hit a homer to center field to tie it at 6-6.
It wasn’t tied for long. A sacrifice fly by Wilson and a base hit by Hall helped the Panthers regain the lead at 8-6 in the top of the fifth frame.
No more scoring happened as Tug Valley edged Phelps by an 8-6 score.
Hall was two for four at the plate with an RBI. Vance was one for two with an RBI and two walks. Connor Lackey and Corey Wilson both had a hit in three appearances while Wilson drove in a run.