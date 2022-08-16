Caleb Lovins doesn’t have a secret philosophy to getting to the ball on defense.
He just goes full speed every play and his eyes are always on the ball.
“I just go out there and do it for Coach (Anthony) Hampton because he tells us to go out there and kill each other,” Lovins said. “I just look for tackles. I just go after the ball is really all it is.”
Lovins returns for his senior season at Shelby Valley.
Lovins finished the 2021 season with 146 tackles (eight went for losses). He also forced two fumbles.
During his 2020 season, Lovins finished second on the team in tackles behind Lincoln Billiter. Billiter suffered an ACL injury that basketball season. He returned last season for one game before suffering another ACL injury to the same knee.
Lovins is excited to get Billiter back beside him on defense.
“We’re really excited,” Lovins said. “We’ve been working really hard all offseason. We’ve got Lincoln (Billiter) back and he’s going to be a big factor. Our young guys are just clicking. We’ve got a great defensive line and we’re going to destroy people.
“I think we can be crazy on defense.I think we can shut some teams out and we’ll shock some people.”
Lovins also plays center in the Wildcats’ offense.
Lovins made the switch last season and his athleticism paid off big.
Lovins is one of the few centers who can get out and pull.
“They just asked me, ‘Do you think you can play center?’ I played it my whole life, so I was like, ‘Yeah,’” Lovins said. “Coach (Tyler) Johnson asked me, ‘Do you think you can pull?’ I told him I’d try and it just started clicking from there. I was so fast out of it and I could beat everybody off the ball that I could.”
The Wildcats were working hard and then flooding hit the area and that made football secondary.
“The moment that we found out it was flooding, we were all in the group chat making sure everybody was OK and our families were fine,” Lovins said. “When we found out people needed help, we all just loaded up and was like where can we go and what can we do to help? I think we shocked some people the way we showed up to help them after what they’d been through.”
Even in tragedy, Lovins and the Wildcats found a bright light and helped the team come closer together.
“I hadn’t been talking to all of the guys and then the flood happened and we all just started texting and communicating,” Lovins said. “Then our team chemistry kind of grew from that. We all came together because we were like we have to show our community we’re here for them.”
Shelby Valley is scheduled to open the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Letcher Central.
Lovins is looking forward to getting back on the field each Friday night.
“It’s going to feel fantastic,” Lovins said. “There be a cool breeze going through you on a Friday night. There’s no other feeling like it.”
In Week 2, Shelby Valley will take on Pike Central in the 37th Annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl.
“I think it’s going to be fun,” Lovins said. “I think they’ll be more people there because they’ll be so many people there left over from the first game. I think we’ll shock some people with how some of our young guys coming in are playing. Everybody will be able to see how much we’ve improved from last year.”
Lovins will be flying around on offense and defense this fall.
He is hoping to help Shelby Valley have a big season.