BELFRY — Johnson Central has plenty of horses to hand the ball off to and one of the state’s top offensive lines to run behind. This combo was on display Friday night as the Golden Eagles visited Belfry and knocked off its mountain-counterpart 48-22.
Johnson Central spread the wealth Friday night as three different players combined for seven rushing TDs as the Golden Eagles ran for 362 yards on 46 carries.
Johnson Central and Belfry play smash-mouth football as well as anyone as the two squads often mirror each other. The first drive of the game was typical Johnson Central and Belfry football. The Golden Eagles received the opening kick and kept the ball for the opening 9:13 of the game. Johnson Central drove down the field in small-chunks, capping off the drive with a Matt Crum TD run of three-yards, giving Johnson Central a 7-0 lead, with 2:47 to play in the first quarter.
Belfry stayed on defense for much of the first half, the Pirates only ran three offensive plays in the opening quarter. The third play was a fumble recovered by Johnson Central. The Pirates turned the ball over three times during the game.
Johnson Central scored on the opening play of the second period, via a one-yard run by Grant Rice, extending the lead to 14-0.
The Golden Eagles pushed the lead to 21-0 with 6:21 to play in the first half as Crum scored his second TD, this time from 24-yards out.
Belfry wouldn’t go away quietly. The Pirates got on the board with 4:41 to play in the second quarter and it was the air game that gave Belfry points. Pirate quarterback Caden Woolum found Isaac Dixon for an 84-yard TD pass, trimming the Johnson Central lead to 21-7.
But momentum didn’t stay on Belfry’s side. On Johnson Central’s ensuing play, Golden Eagle back Zack McCoart took flight and went 64-yards to give Johnson Central a 28-7 lead.
Johnson Central tacked on a late first half score as Crum scored from 25-yards out giving the Golden Eagles a 35-7 halftime lead.
When it looked like Belfry was going to lie down, the Pirates kept fighting. Belfry opened the second half with a 79-yard TD run by Dixon. The Pirate back looked trapped, but broke free and raced to the end zone, cutting the deficit to 35-14.
The Pirates got the ball back and drove inside the 20, before coughing the ball up. Johnson Central made Belfry pay as McCoart scored on a 43-yard run, pushing the Johnson Central lead to 42-14 with 11:52 to play in the fourth quarter. McCoart also added a TD run of 38-yards in the final quarter.
Belfry capped off the scoring with a 21-yard run by Cameron Varney, making the final score 48-22.
Both Belfry and Johnson Central will be at home Friday night to start the postseason. The Golden Eagles host Clay County and Belfry entertains county rival Pike Central.