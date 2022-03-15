What’s Mr. Football X 2?
Well that equals Belfry’s Isaac Dixon.
Dixon was named the Associate Press’s Mr. Football Friday afternoon.
Dixon already received the Kentucky High School Coaches Association Mr. Football award earlier this year after his his excellent 2021 season.
Dixon is Mr. Football once again.
He finished his career as Belfry’s all-time leading rusher, a two-time state champion and a KHFCA Mr. Football and AP Mr. Football winner.
Dixon helped lead Belfry to two state championships during his career with the Pirates.
Dixon was named MVP of the 2019 and 2021 KHSAA Class 3A State Football Championship games.
Dixon was unbelievable in the 2021 Class 3A state championship against Paducah Tilghman. He rushed for 376 yards and five TDs in Belfry’s 33-28 win.
On the season, Dixon rushed for 1,986 yards and 28 TDs.
Dixon had a great season and career at Belfry.
He will forever be remembered as Mr. Football at Belfry.