Talk about a career ending performance.
Belfry’s Isaac Dixon ended his time at Belfry in storybook fashion.
Dixon rushed for 376 yards and five TDs in Belfry’s 33-28 win over Paducah Tilghman in the Class 3A state championship.
That performance stayed in the minds of coaches across the state as Dixon was named Kentucky Football Association’s Mr. Football.
The Mr. Football award is given to the state’s top senior.
After seeing Dixon’s career unfold and seeing it end with his second state championship MVP — nobody can argue the Dixon is Mr. Football.
He also ended his career as Belfry’s all-time leading rusher, a two time state champion and two time state champion MVP.
“Personally, I don’t really know who voted I just heard the coaches voted and what not, but I didn’t know what was going to happen to a fifth year (senior) (students were given an extra year if they wanted it because of COVID-19 under the SB-128 Bill),” Dixon said. “I had just heard a lot of things being said by different people, so you hear does a fifth year deserve it and things like that. When I found out, I was actually in class and coach messaged me and congratulated me and I was confused. He sent me everything and it took me by surprise. The whole season was hard. It was rough. Last year, it was too personal I guess. Before the season you asked me what the goal was and it was just to win because we came up short of a state championship last year. This year, I definitely focused more on the state championship than anything else. Winning that (Mr. Football) was just the cherry on top.”
Those are all the things that you can see with Dixon and all he’s accomplished.
But what you can’t see is the hard work and sacrifice that it took to get there.
The ups and downs of the past two seasons riddled by a pandemic — but never giving up and working hard to get better day by day.
“You know I’ve heard that quite a bit from people just saying keep doing what you’re doing,” Dixon said. “I can agree to that to a certain extent, but I will say, you can’t do(what everyone else does). You’ve got to be different. You can’t go out and go to parties when everyone else is, you can’t skip a workout because your buddies want to go do something or because your girlfriend wants to do something. You have to sacrifice. I think one thing that a bunch of people don’t want stress enough to young athletes is making sacrifices. Not everyone is meant for it and I’m not saying they aren’t either, but if an athlete really wants to be one of the best, he’s going to have to make sacrifices. Every guy that I’ve ever talked to on the team I see them sacrificing by coming in on Saturdays and Sundays just to get a little bit better. Maybe not doing much, but knowledge is everything and everything helps.”
Last season, Dixon was a fourth year senior and had goals of winning another state championship, winning Mr. Football and getting a scholarship.
Those things didn’t happen.
But with the SB-128 Bill passing and giving students a supplementary year because of COVID-19, Dixon got another shot to end his career with a state championship.
Winning a state championship was his main focus this time around and everything else fell into place afterwards.
“It definitely carried over from last year by not making it to the state championship,” Dixon said. “Every single player sat down in the hotel that night and was like, ’Hey guys it’s game time. Whatever it takes is what we’re going to do.’ One thing I haven’t said actually since it’s happened from people who have asked is one thing that went through my mind the whole game, whenever we had fourth down or we needed just a little more, the only thing that went through my mind was the conversation that I had with my teammates the day before. That’s going back to saying, ‘No matter what it takes, we’re going to have to sacrifice.’ I didn’t care and neither did they if we needed four yards, I was going to get those four yards. If we needed a block, we were going to get the block. If we needed to stop someone, we were going to stop someone. That was big time.
“It was more than I could’ve ever asked for. Even coming back, every school’s goal is to win a state title. Now if you can do it, it’s a different story. Putting the work in is a different story. Coming back, I wanted to win, but more importantly I wanted that extra year to get bigger, faster and stronger because I didn’t get that chance. I was ahead in my class, I’d never held back or anything. I just turned 19, so I definitely needed that extra growth going into college. It definitely helped.”
Playing on the big stage at Kroger Field in the Class 3A state championship helped Dixon get more eyeballs on him this season and let the coaches around the state see what he could do.
He took advantage of the big stage with a performance of a lifetime.
“I figured the further we went the more people would get to see,” Dixon said. “What other way to get recognition than winning a state championship? Now that colleges are coming in and talking and stuff it feels good, but still — I don’t know what I expected. I guess in reality, I didn’t think this would happen and I’m blessed for every moment that has happened.”
Dixon credits his teammates and coaches for the success he has enjoyed after the season has ended. He said everyone on the team was just doing their job and working as one.
“I just do what I’m meant to do,” Dixon said. “I’m a running back, so I get the ball and run. The offensive linemen and other tailbacks and fullbacks are doing their job which is blocking at that time. I won’t ever try to fail them because I know they won’t ever try to fail me, so when they have the blocks down and then it’s my job and it’s just chemistry.”
Last season he felt like he was overlooked because of where he plays and still does to a degree even after winning Mr. Football.
He thinks there are a lot of other Eastern Kentucky athletes who get overlooked as well just because of where they’re from.
“There are a lot of players around here that get overlooked just for the simple fact that they are in the middle of nowhere almost,” Dixon said. “There are a lot of good players that I went up against around here who deserve more recognition. It sucks. Even with me being named Mr. Football, I still feel like I get overlooked a little bit, so I know how they feel. But it’s big time to get any type of award. It’s an honor.”
The extra year of hard work and sacrifice paid off for Dixon.
He finished his career as a two-time state champion and two-time state champion MVP.
The all-time leading rusher in Belfry history.
You can call him a winner.
A team player.
A great player.
Oh yeah and now, you can call him Mr. Football.