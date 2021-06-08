LICK CREEK — Shelby Valley’s bats were hot as the temperature outside Saturday, but that didn’t carry over to Sunday’s semifinals against Johnson Central as the Lady Wildcats fell 10-0 to the Lady Golden Eagles.
A big part of that is due to Johnson Central’s Chloe VanHoose.
VanHoose pitched a gem Sunday. She got the win on the mound as she threw five innings of shutout softball and she only gave up two hits during the game with nine strikeouts and she hit two batters.
As far as the offense, the deadly Johnson Central lineup took care of that.
In the bottom of the first, Shelby Valley had a nice inning-ending double play to get out of trouble.
But the Lady Wildcats couldn’t keep Johnson Central off the scoreboard in the bottom of the second.
Clara Blair hit a leadoff double to get things started for Johnson Central. Emily Adkins followed by reaching on an error to put runners on second and third.
With one out, Abigail Williams laid down a bunt. She was safe on a throwing error that allowed two runs to score and give the Lady Golden Eagles a 2-0 lead.
Maddie Vaughn followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 3-0.
With two outs and one on, Mayson Delong and Kendal Hall each drew walks to load the bases. After a pitching change, Johnson Central got another run on a wild pitch to push the lead to 4-0.
Shelby Valley got out of the jam as Riley Fleming got Randi Delong to strike out with two runners in scoring position.
The game remained 4-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning.
Johnson Central’s offense got going again in the bottom of the fourth as Vaugh was hit-by-a-pitch to start the inning. Macy Conley followed with a bunt single. Mayson Delong walked to load the bases. Hall followed with a bases clearing double to push the lead to 7-0.
Randi Delong added to the lead with an RBI single as the lead grew to 8-0. Blair was intentionally walked and Adkins followed with a single. Hall tried to score, but was thrown out by Hunter Adkins. Adkins’ big punch out gave Shelby Valley its first out of the inning.
Johnson Central wasn’t finished with their offensive attack, though. VanHoose followed with a two RBI double to push the lead to 10-0.
In the top of the fifth, Shelby Valley’s Beth Werner singled, but VanHoose had three strikeouts in the inning to shutdown the Lady Wildcats.
Shelby Valley’s season came to a close with the loss.
The Lady Wildcats finished the season with a 13-20 record.
Johnson Central advanced to the 15th Region championship with the win.
The Lady Golden Eagles were scheduled to take on Pikeville Monday night at East Ridge in the championship game. The game ended too late to be included in this edition of the News-Express.