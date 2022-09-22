Friday night before the kickoff against Belfry, Jumpman, Jumpman, Jumpman blasted throught the loud speakers at the Hambley Athletic Complex celebrating the new inventory Pikeville received that morning.
Friday morning, Pikeville’s Lukas Burchett released the Panthers’ video unveiling their new Jordan Brand uniforms.
That helped create even more excitement for the rivalry game to come later that night against Belfry.
The Panthers became the only second team in the state to be a Jordan Brand school.
And that paid off Friday night as the Panthers picked up a 48-13 win over Belfry in style with their new uniforms.
“It was great, but it was also kind of nerve wracking,” Birchfield said. “It puts a bigger target on your back when you have jerseys like that. It’s nerve-racking, but it’s well worth it. It was like Coach Mac (Chris McNamee) was saying, it’s not the jersey that’s going to make you a special player, it’s the player inside the jersey.”
Pikeville Coach Chris McNamee was a little bit weary of the whole reveal before the Belfry game, but in the end it is about the kids and at the end of the night, the Panthers walked away with their fourth straight win over county rival Belfry.
“You never know how that stuff is going to go,” McNamee said. “I’m not a big fan of that, but it’s about the kids. The kids love it and Lukas Burchett did a great job with the video. Our kids were excited about it and I think our community was too. It was something we were able to do and something that we are able to here fortunately with the support that we’ve had for some time now. I had mixed emotions because that stuff can turn around and bite you sometimes. I’m just really glad that we came out and played well.”
Pikeville will take to the field in their new uniforms again next week as the Panthers host Class 2A power Lexington Christian at 7:30 p.m. at home at the Hillard Howard Field on the Hambley Athletic Complex.