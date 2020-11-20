The KHSAA Board of Control met Wednesday.
There was plenty to discuss, but the big takeaways from the meeting were:
The KHSAA State Football Playoffs will proceed as planned.
Winter sports won’t start on time. Instead of the November 23 start date for boys’ and girls’ basketball, the new start date has been pushed back until January 4.
The January 4 start date applies to all winter sports as well.
Currently there will be a three week halt in practice for winter sports and will resume December 18.
Basketball season will be shortened from a 12-week regular season to an eight-week regular season. Teams will only be permitted to play three times per week, so teams will have up to a 24-game season.
District Tournaments will start March 1.
Region Tournaments will start March 8.
The KHSAA Sweet 16 Tournaments will go from March 17-121 and from March 24-28.
The Spring Sports season will have a full season because it was a priority to have a full season after last year’s cancellation of spring sports in the state.
