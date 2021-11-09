Belfry 57, Pike Central 0
By Randy White
Regional Sports Editor
Belfry came out ready to go in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Pike Central came into the game with injuries and the Hawks were just hoping to make things interesting.
That didn’t happen as Belfry rolled to a 57-0 win over Pike Central.
Belfry advances to take on Lawrence County in the Class 3A District 8 championship Friday night.
The Hawks finished the season with a 3-9 record.
Pike Central was without quarterback Tayvian Boykins who was injured last week against Paintsville.
The Pirates got going quick.
On the second play from scrimmage, Belfry’s Braxton Hatfield broke a long TD run with 9:13 left in the first quarter to give the Pirates a 7-0 lead.
After forcing a Pike Central punt, Belfry quarterback Caden Woolum found Isaac Dixon for a 41-yard TD pass with 6:48 left in the first quarter to push the lead to 14-0.
Last week in the regular season finale, Dixon broke the school’s all-time rushing record for a career.
On Belfry’s next possession, Dixon scored on a 79-yard TD run with 3:48 left in the first quarter to push the lead to 21-0.
The Pirates scored once more with 1:23 left in the first quarter as Zayne Hatfield scored on a three-yard run. That pushed the lead to 28-0.
Belfry scored again to open the second quarter as Woolum found Dixon for a 59-yard TD pass with 11:01 left. The two-point conversion pushed the lead to 36-0 and the running clock started.
Woolum scored a late TD in the first half for the Pirates as the lead grew to 43-0.
Alex Long scored on two long TD runs in the second half to help set the game’s final scoreboard at 57-0.
The Pirates are set to host Lawrence County at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the Class 3A District 8 championship.
Belfry knocked off Lawrence County 42-13 in regular season play.
Panthers roll past Hornets, 49-0
By Randy White
Regional Sports Editor
Phelps had its back against the wall Thursday night in the opening round of the Class A playoffs.
The Hornets only suited 14 players and on top of that, they were facing, Pikeville.
The Panthers have been dominant all season and rolled to a 49-0 win over the Hornets in their regular season matchup.
The Panthers had the same exact outcome this time around with a 49-0 win, but they had to work harder this time around.
Pikeville had the running clock in the first half in the first meeting.
That wouldn’t be the case Thursday night.
On the opening drive, Pikeville marched down the field and scored on an 11-yard TD pass from Isaac McNamee to Wade Hensley to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead with 8:26 left in the first quarter.
Phelps moved the ball on its first drive, but punted the ball back to Pikeville.
Pikeville moved the ball deep into Phelps territory on its second possession, but the Hornet defense came up with a fourth down stop to force a turnover on downs.
The Hornets offense then had some momentum on their second drive.
Bryson Locklear picked up a first down run and then Cainan Land found big man Landon Dotson for a big pass play to move the ball inside the Pikeville 10-yard line.
The Hornets couldn’t come up with a score, but did move the ball.
Pikeville’s second score came with 8:20 left in the first half as Brenden Anthony scored on a five-yard TD run with 8:20 left to push the lead to 14-0.
Phelps fumbled the ball on the kickoff giving Pikeville the ball back deep in Hornet territory.
Phelps’ defense came up big again by forcing the Panthers to turn the ball over on downs at their own four-yard line.
After the Phelps punt, McNamee hit Zac Lockhart in the flat. Lockhart did the rest as he found the end zone from 32 yards out with 4:54 left in the first half to push the lead to 21-0.
Phelps tried to run the clock out in the first half, but Pikeville got the ball back with just over a minute left.
The Panthers went into attack mode and McNamee found Grant Scott for a 21-yard TD pass with just four seconds left in the half. Scott stiff armed a Hornet defender and drug two other defenders into the end zone with him in a fantastic hard run after the catch. That pushed Pikeville’s lead to 28-0 at the break.
Pikeville put the game away in the second half.
The Hornets open the half with the ball, but were forced to punt on their first possession.
Pikeville’s Jacoby Thornsbury blocked the punt and Joshua Taylor recovered it and returned it to the end zone for a TD with 10:39 left in the third quarter. That pushed Pikeville’s lead to 35-0.
On Pikeville’s next possession, Carson Wright scored on a 32-yard TD run with 5:31 left in the third to push the lead to 42-0 and start the running clock.
Pikeville backup quarterback Isaac Duty added a TD after that to set the game’s final score at 49-0.
McNamee led the way for the Panthers going 12 for 20 passing for 176 yards and three TDs.
McNamee also broke another school record in the win. He was tied middle school coach Matt Branham with 360 completions for most completions during a career at the school. McNamee broke the record with his first completion of the night and is sitting at 372 career completions after the game.
Running back Blake Birchfield finished with 154 yards rushing on eight carries. Wright added 37 yards and a TD on three carries. Anthony added 12 yards and a TD on two carries. Duty added a one-yard TD run.
Lockhart led the Panther receivers with six catches for 97 yards and a TD. Lowe followed with two catches for 39 yards. Scott had a 21-yard TD catch. Hensley hauled in two catches for 17 yards and a TD.
Aaron Chang was seven for seven on his extra-point kicks on the night.
Isaac Coleman and Deonte Stevens each came up with interceptions on the defensive side of the ball for the Panthers.
Phelps finished the season with a 3-9 record.
Pikeville (10-2) is scheduled to host Hazard at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Class A District 7 championship.
Wildcats’ season comes to close
By Randy White
Regional Sports Editor
Shelby Valley wen on the road looking for a playoff win.
With some injuries to key players, Russ Osborne stepped up and showed why he’s one of the top players in Eastern Kentucky.
Even with the valiant effort, the Wildcats fell to Martin County 53-41 in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Osborne was 13 for 21 passing for 408 yards and five TDs. He also added 80 yards rushing and a TD on nine carries.
Running backs Jayden Newsome and Ethan Bentley were both banged up, but fought through it and played. Newsome finished the game with 48 yards rushing on six carries. Ethan Bentley added 17 yards rushing on two carries.
John Luke Fields led the Wildcat receivers. Fields had four catches for 167 yards and two TDs. Brady Bentley also had over 100 yards receiving; he finished the game with four catches for 129 yards and two TDs. Ethan Bentley had two catches for 68 yards and a TD. Jesse Cook had two catches for 34 yards. Ethan Mullins added a nine-yard catch.
Caleb Lovins led the Widcat defense with 17 tackles and a forced fumble. Osborne had 15 tackles on the night. Gavin Branham added 10 tackles and an interception.
The Wildcats couldn’t stop Martin County’s run game.
The Cardinals rushed for 526 yards on the night.
Kolby Sparks led the way with 235 yards and five TDs on 25 carries. Dawson Mills followed with 159 yards and two TDs on 15 carries. Branson Smith added 80 yards and a score on 12 carries.
Shelby Valley finished the season with a 5-6 record.
Martin County (8-4) is scheduled to visit West Carter in the Class 2A District 8 championship at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.