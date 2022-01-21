Being inducted into the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association is a major milestone for any coach in the state.
But when it comes down to it, the winning didn’t get Pike Central Chris Lawson a spot in the Hall of Fame; the relationships he’s built over the years did.
Lawson was inducted into the KHSBCA Hall of Fame over the weekend.
“As you get older, you see the changes in yourself.” Lawson said. “You’re still the same in many aspects, but as a coach, you reflect on the relationships you’ve built over the years. Whether it’s with the players, your assistant coaches or other coaches, that’s what means the most about something like this Hall of Fame. Kids are always going to be kids no matter what. The pressures are the same, now you might have different things pop up with social media and stuff, but kids still want to be coached, they still want to learn and be a part of a team. You kind of have to adapt to the different things that occur as time passes and things change, but it boils down to the face-to-face relationships and teaching kids things about baseball and life. And it also boils down to having those assistant coaches there that you can rely on. It’s all about getting a group of guys, coaches and players, functions as one team.”
Lawson went into the Hall of Fame with some of his peers like Johnson Central’s Shawn Hall and others, but he talked about being able to learn from the generations of coaches who came before him.
“One of the neatest things about all of this is I got to know some of the coaches who came the generation before me like Charlie Adkins at Paintsville and guys like Mike Collins, Gary Hammond and Roger Morris,” Lawson said. “They were all great coaches who I respected a lot when I was young and I came in and showed them respect and I tried to get to know them and learn from them. I would ask them questions like, ‘What do you do in this situation?’ or things like that. And I wanted to share that I had that respect and admiration on the stage when I was inducted.
“I really wanted all the coaches there to know that some of those guys who started the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame back in the 90’s meant a lot to baseball in this state. Baseball didn’t get a lot of media attention back then and they really helped the growth of baseball in the state.”
Lawson started out his coaching career at Pikeville in 1998. He then coached at East Ridge during the 2012 season and has been Pike Central’s head coach since 2013.
During his career, Lawson has 400 wins, 10 district championships, four 15th Region championships and three 15th Region All “A” Classic championships.
“It was good going into the Hall of Fame with some of the guys in my age range,” Lawson said. “I remember starting out with some of these guys and becoming really good friends with them. It was just a really neat part of the whole thing and I felt honored being a part of a group with some really great coaches and friends. I tried to let them all know how much I appreciated them all for what they’ve done over the years as well.”
Lawson still gets excited when he sees former players of his.
“That’s one of the best feelings when you see a former player of yours at a game, gas station or grocery store and they come up and tell you what they’re into now and reflect on the game when they played,” Lawson said. “Sometimes I forget some of the details about games over the years, but when they start taking about this game and that play in the game, you go right back to it and you remember it because of them and that moment you shared with the team. It’s really neat.”
Lawson also credited his assistant coaches over the years.
“I always say the second most important part of a team’s success is the assistant coaches,” Lawson said. “The players are the most, but the assistant coaches are the second most important. I’ve had some good assistant coaches over the years. Guys like Jason Howell and Gary Justice at Pikeville. Brandon Ratliff worked with me for years at East Ridge and here at Pike Central. Will Ward has been with me for 10 years now and another former player of mine Brad Elkins has been with me here at Pike Central. Robert Tackett does a great job too. I’m blessed to work with some great assistant coaches.
“The assistant coaches help with the development of players and they put so much work in that nobody sees or appreciates. Another neat thing is that I have a staff with former players of mine on it. That’s a pretty cool feeling.”
Lawson also credits his family encouraging him to keep coaching and following out his passion for the game.
“I’ve had some great administrations and community support throughout the years and that means a lot, but my family support has been great as well,” Lawson said. “I have four daughters and one of them plays high school softball, three are in junior high, two of them cheerleader, two play volleyball and two golf, so I miss some things with them coaching. I’ve talked to my wife and my daughters about if they want me to give up coaching to participate in things that they’re doing, but they all tell me, ‘No.’ They want me to keep coaching and doing what I love and without that kind of support, I wouldn’t coach because they come first. It is tough sometimes missing some of their stuff because you dedicate so much time to coaching, but they all support what I do and that’s why I keep doing what I do.”
Baseball has turned into an almost year round sport.
But that February 15 official start of practice day still means something to Lawson.
“You know baseball didn’t used to be a year round thing,” Lawson said. “There wasn’t travel ball and things like that. You didn’t have indoor hitting facilities and so February 15 was the first time you could pick up a baseball. So that day had an extra special meaning back then, but still its exciting. It’s coming up and you know, once practice starts the season is right around the corner.”
February 15 is the first day of practice.
That means it’s almost time for Lawson and the Hawks to get back on the field for another season of play.