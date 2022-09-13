BELFRY — Belfry and Louisville Central, it’s not a matchup that most fans are used to this early in the season. Normally when these two teams meet it’s somewhere deep in the playoffs, usually the with a state championship at stake.
This time the Yellow Jackets made the track to Pond Creek for what was another classic matchup between the two powerhouses.
Most of the time when you think of high school football you don’t really think about the kicking game, but Aidan McCoy had his time to shine Friday night.
With just four seconds left on the clock, the Pirates lined up for a 21-yard field goal with the game on the line as the two teams were tied 21-21. McCoy drained the field goal to secure a Belfry win, 24-21.
The Pirates opened up the game strong Friday night against Central, when Dre Young found the end zone for the first time on the night from 56 yards out. Young lead the Pirates on the ground Friday night with 193 yards on 26 carries for an average of 7.5 yards per carry and two TDs.
The Yellow Jackets were quick to respond. With 6:30 left in the first quarter, Central quarterback Xavier Brown connected with Amontez Woolfolk inside the red zone to get the Yellow Jacketsl on the board. The Yellow Jackets failed to convert on the extra-point and the Pirates held on to a 7-6 lead.
On the Pirates’ next drive, they were able to convert on a fourth down, but couldn’t take advantage oft the momentum as they committed the first of three turnovers on the night on the following play.
Central still had momentum from the previous drive and kept the ball moving downfield after the turnover. Cortez Stone broke loose on a 58-yard rush into the end zone for the Yellow Jackets with 3:43 left in the first, once again Central failed to convert on the extra-point, but with the Stone TD took a 12-7 lead over the Pirates.
After trading drives in the second quarter Caden Woolum marched in for a TD from 49 yards out with 1:55 left in the half to put the Pirates back on top 14-12.
Central didn’t lie down going into the half, but put together a drive that culminated in a 30-yard field goal from Cyril Tchouta-Moussa with just 14 seconds left on the clock to take the lead back for the Yellow Jackets going into the locker room at 15-14.
The third quarter was a defensive battle as neither team could put together a scoring drive.
With 11:51 left in the fourth, Brown snuck his way across the goal line from five yards out to extend the lead for Central 21-14 after another missed extra-point.
The Pirates kept on trucking down just seven point with plenty of time left on the clock.
Young was still hungry and with just 6:22 left in the game and was able to break through the Yellow Jackets’ defense from three yards out to tie the game up at 21-21.
After Young’s TD, Belfry came up with a huge stop on defense to get the ball back with around two minutes still on the clock.
And once again the Big Red Machine started churning as the Pirates marched down the field inside the red zone and with just 14 seconds left on the clock, Belfry sent in McCoy who was a perfect three for three on the night with extra-points for a 21-yard field goal attempt. McCoy drained the field goal as time ran down to give Belfry a 24-21 lead.
Central had one attempt at a hail mary after the McCoy field goal, but came up short as Woolum was able to go into the air and secure a pick for the Pirate defense.
The Pirates dominated the ground Friday night with 361 yards on 52 attempts.
The Belfry defense held Central in check. The Pirates defense gave up 262 yards of total offense for the Yellow Jackets with 119 yards through the air and 143 yards on the ground.
With the win, Belfry advances into Friday night’s showdown with Pikeville with a 2-2 record on the season. Kickoff for the Pirates matchup at Pikeville is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Hambley Athletic Complex.