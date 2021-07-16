The future is now.
Girls in the 15th Region like Shelby Valley senior and University of Kentucky commit Cassidy Rowe or Pikeville sophomore Trinity Rowe (who is ranked No. 1 in the state in the Class of 2024 by some experts) are two of the best point guards in the state. Shelby Valley big Alyssa Elswick is one of the top players in the state and has already committed to play at Thomas More. Belfry’s Kyera Thornsbury has also emerged as a can’t miss talent at the next level.
Next up is Shelby Valley’s Kylie Alvin.
Alvin played on the varsity squad as a seventh-grader last season.
This summer, she has caught the eye of many coaches across the country because of her speed, passing ability and overall game.
For Alvin, the future is now.
She competed in the Run for the Roses AAU Tournament in Louisville for one of the top AAU teams in the state — Kentucky Premier.
“Run for the Roses is arguably the biggest Basketball Tournament in the United States,” Alvin said. “Run for the Roses was at the Kentucky Expo Center that had 75 Courts of nothing but girls basketball games. It was something very special to see. It was a great experience to play against some of the best talent in the U.S. Over 700 college coaches were there. Dad and I had a chance to watch some of the 17U and 16U games. It’s impressive to see girls that size move that well. One girl was even dunking in warmups.”
After her impressive showing there, she was selected to play in the Future Stars Showcase.
The Future Stars Showcase is one of the biggest All-Star competitions on the AAU circuit.
“I have been blessed to play some other showcases, but the Future Stars Showcase was on a different level,” Alvin said. “I was only one of three girls from Kentucky that was invited, so it was truly an honor. To look at the baseline and see coaches from UK, Tennessee, Louisville, Miami, Miss State, Arkansas, Wake Forest, etc, was pretty cool. I had a good day there. A lot of the girls there were better than me, but that just pushes me even more to work harder. Coach Doe Doe Rowe always told me not to be a big fish in a small pond. He has always encouraged me to be a big fish in a big pond. I do not want to just be one of the best from my area, but I want to be one of the best in the state.”
Alvin’s summers are always busy.
This summer may have been a little busier and she may have played on some bigger stages with better competition, but she is just gaining more and more experience which will hopefully pay off for her in the long run.
After she competed in the Run for the Roses and Future Stars events, she followed that by competing with Kentucky Premier in the Battle of the Boro Tournament (another big AAU event). After that, she celebrated her birthday on Tuesday and was back in the gym Wednesday at the University of Kentucky Women’s Basketball Camp at Pikeville on Wednesday.
“My summers are always very busy,” Alvin said. “I spend a lot of time in the gym in the summers with my dad. I also usually train with an instructor and then play AAU basketball with Kentucky Premier, so we stay busy,” Alvin said. “This year was the first year that I got to play summer basketball with the high school team as well (due to COVID-19). All of these have really paid off for me. It allowed me to go against bigger, faster, stronger players with confidence. My dad always tells me that this is a process, to keep grinding and good things will happen and that’s what I try to do.”
Alvin is working hard each summer because she has a dream.
A dream to play college basketball.
She knows she can’t fulfill that dream without playing on the AAU circuit and working hard and getting better and better and playing against tough competition.
This summer, she’s been able to get her name out more and more and play in front of some college coaches.
“My dream is to play college basketball and I know that it’s important to get my name out there and to play in front of the college coaches,” Alvin said. “To be honest though, the goal for me playing AAU is to grow to be the best player that I can be and I hope that will allow me to reach my dreams. Me being small, I have to prove myself on every team I play on. So I love the challenges it brings.”
Playing against players from all over the country has it benefits. She gets to meet people from so many different places and backgrounds, but she is always proud to represent Eastern Kentucky, her home.
“I am thankful and proud of where I am from,” Alvin said. “We laughed about the showcase when they announced all the players. They announced all these players from Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, Alabama, and then they said Kylie Alvin from Ashcamp, Ky. Playing in the mountains allowed me to watch those talented players before me and see how they improved their game. It also taught me what hard work is and you have to work hard if you want to experience success in anything in life.”
Alvin has a good mentor at Shelby Valley.
Cassidy Rowe is her teammate and someone she can look up to and learn from.
Rowe was a regular on the AAU circuit before committing to play college basketball at the University of Kentucky.
She will have another year of playing with Rowe, since Rowe will be a senior this season.
“It has been arguably the biggest motivator for me,” Alvin said. “She (Cassidy Rowe) is the first player I had ever seen work as hard as she does. She goes to the gym almost every day and sometimes two times a day. She is a special talent and I am thankful that I have had the opportunity to learn from her all my playing career. It allowed me to use the same drills to grow my skill set. She shows how to be a great player on and off the floor as well.”
The summer is preparing her for the Fall season at Valley Elementary and then, after that, the high school season.
“The summer experience allows me to play at a fast pace during the regular season,” Alvin said. “The speed of the game on the AAU circuit is crazy fast and I love it. It also allows me to compete at a high level. In the summer, if you do not compete you will get embarrassed. It forces you to play like a dog.”