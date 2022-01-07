Shelby Valley was clicking on all cylinders Wednesday night in the opening round of the 15th Region All “A” Classic at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
The Lady Wildcats’ offense was working outside, inside and in transition, while the defense was stingy.
How stingy was the defense?
The Lady Wildcats only gave up two points to Martin County during the entire second quarter of play.
All of that led to a 59-37 win over the Lady Cardinals to advance to the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals Friday night against Jenkins. Jenkins advanced by knocking off Betsy Layne 41-40 in the second opening round game Wednesday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. The Lady Wildcats and Lady Cavs are scheduled to play in the second semifinal Friday night at 8:00 p.m.
Shelby Valley’s Jazzy Meade opened the game with a three.
Martin County’s Jaaliyah Williams followed with a three of her own to tie things up at 3-3.
Kyra Looney answered for the Lady Wildcats with a three and Alyssa Elswick scored inside to give the Lady Wildcats an 8-3 lead with 4:14 left in the first quarter.
Williams answered with another three for Martin County, but Cassidy Rowe and Elswick scored two straight buckets for the Lady Wildcats to push the lead to 12-6 with 2:52 left in the first.
Elswick was fouled with just two seconds left in the first quarter; she knocked down both free throws to give Shelby Valley a 16-9 lead after the first quarter of play.
Elswick finished with a double-double. She scored 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Rowe nearly added a double-double with 18 points and nine assists. Meade knocked down three threes and finished with nine points. Looney added six points on two made threes. Zoee Johnson scored five points and pulled down six rebounds. Kylie Alvin added three points and four assists.
Meade opened the second quarter with a three. She followed with another three at the 2:16 mark.
The Lady Wildcats scored 13 straight and nearly went the entire quarter without letting Martin County score. The Lady Cardinals finally scored with 36 seconds left in the first half as Williams knocked down a basket.
The Lady Wildcats answered with a three by Looney and another three by Elswick to beat the first half buzzer and give Shelby Valley a 36-11 halftime lead.
Shelby Valley outscored Martin County 20-2 in the second quarter of play.
Rowe opened the third with a jumper to push the lead to 38-11. She was fouled on a three-point shot with 6:44 left in the third; she knocked down all three free throws to push the lead to 43-13. She added a three with 2:00 minutes to play as the lead grew to 48-18.
The Lady Wildcats rested their starters most of the fourth quarter as they cruised to big win.
The win improves Shelby Valley’s record to 13-4 on the season.