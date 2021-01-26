ROBINSON CREEK — Shelby Valley had something to prove.
Something to prove to everyone in the state.
But more importantly, something to prove to themselves.
The Lady Wildcats proved that they could play with anybody in the state as they hosted the No. 3 ranked (according to the Lexington Herald rankings) Bethlehem Banshees.
Although the Lady Wildcats fought hard, they came up just a bit short as Bethlehem picked up a a 74-66 win over Shelby Valley.
Bethlehem is the reigning All “A” Classic champions and will be one of the favorites to win it again this season. Bethlehem is also one of the favorites to win the Sweet 16.
Shelby Valley had the lead early.
Shelby Valley standout point guard and University of Kentucky commit Cassidy Rowe knocked down a jumper with 3:41 left in the first quarter to give the Lady Wildcats an 11-7 lead. Shelby Valley’s other standout Alyssa Elswick scored inside with 2:29 left to push Shelby Valley’s lead to 14-9.
Cassidy Rowe finished with a game-high 25 points and 10 assists. Elswick also finished with a double-double as she scored 20 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.
After that, Bethlehem dominated the first half. The Lady Banshees finished the first quarter on a 10-0 run to take a 19-10 lead heading into the second quarter of play.
In the second quarter, Bethlehem’s Xaviara Smalley scored with 2:39 left to push the lead to 37-20.
The Lady Banshees outscored Shelby Valley 26-6 over an eight and 1/2 minute stretch from the end of the first quarter to late in the second quarter.
But after that basket, Cassidy Rowe knocked down back-to-back threes to cut the lead to 39-26.
Shelby Valley’s Laci Johnson scored to beat the halftime buzzer and cut the lead at the break to 41-28.
Ella Thompson opened the third quarter with back-to-back baskets for Bethlehem to push the lead to 45-28.
After that, Shelby Valley got going.
The Lady Wildcats played like they had nothing to lose and their intensity and aggression picked up.
Cassidy Rowe finished with a nice drive to the basket to cut the lead to 45-30 with 6:56 left.
Cassidy Rowe then found Jazzy Meade for a three to cut the lead to 46-33 with 6:26 left. Cassidy Rowe then dished out another assist to Elswick to cut the lead to 47-35 with 6:08 left.
Cassidy Rowe kept the pressure on with a basket at the 5:31 mark to cut the lead to 47-37.
Kyra Looney knocked down a three with 3:05 left to cut the lead to single digits (49-40).
Cassidy Rowe knocked down a three of her own with 2:34 left to cut the lead to 49-43.
Cassidy Rowe knocked down another three late in the third quarter to cut the lead to 54-49 entering the fourth quarter of play.
Cassidy Rowe opened the fourth quarter with a three to cut the lead to 55-52.
Bethlehem’s Amelia Hodges answered with a three to push the lead to 57-52 with 7:19.
Elswick scored back-to-back baskets with 5:26 left to cut the lead to two (62-60).
That was as close as the Lady Wildcats would get, though.
Bethlehem answered with back-to-back baskets by Thompson and they hit their free throws down the stretch to hold onto the 74-66 win.
Bethlehem improved to 9-0 with the win. Shelby Valley is the only team besides Marshall County not to be beaten by double figures.
Shelby Valley (5-3) is scheduled to visit Pikeville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Scoring
Shelby Valley — Cassidy Rowe 23, Alyssa Elswick 20, Laci Johnson 9, Jazzy Meade 8, Kyra Looney 6.
Bethlehem — Ella Thompson 20, Amelia Hodges 18, Emma Filiatreau 15, Carlie Thurmond 14, Xaviaria Smalley 6, Kasey Spaulding 2.
