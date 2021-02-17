Pikeville, KY (41501)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow late. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow late. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.