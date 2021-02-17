ROBINSON CREEK — Shelby Valley opened the game with a 27-0 run against East Ridge.
When it was all said and done the Lady Wildcats rolled to a 76-26 win over the Lady Warriors in 59th District action last Wednesday.
Shelby Valley was hitting on all cylinders and so was junior point guard Cassidy Rowe. Rowe finished the game with 28 points, eight assists and four rebounds. She was six for seven from three-point range.
Rowe wasn’t the only Lady Wildcat with a big performance, though. Alyssa Elswick added a double-double. Elswick scored 18 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and dished out five assists. Kyra Looney added nine points and two assists.
The Lady Wildcats were 31 for 61 from the field (50.8 percent).
Sylvia Ratliff led the way for the Lady Warriors with a team-high 10 points.
Shelby Valley (7-3) was scheduled to take on Berea Monday night in the opening round of All “A” Classic state tournament at Richmond. The game was rescheduled to start at noon Thursday.
Scoring
Shelby Valley — Cassidy Rowe 28, Alyssa Elswick 18, Kyra Looney 9, Sarah Robinson 6, Laci Johnson 4, Jazzy Meade 4, Kylie Alvin 3, Sophie Robinson 2, Ashley Shannon 2.
Shelby Valley 64,
Pike Central 23
The Lady Wildcats followed the big win over East Ridge with a 64-23 win over Pike Central Saturday.
With the win, Shelby Valley improved its record to 8-3 on the season.
Shelby Valley will compete in the All “A” Classic state tournament this week. Right now, the Lady Wildcats are scheduled to play Berea at 2:00 p.m. Thursday evening.
Alyssa Elswick led the way for the Lady Wildcats with a game-high 20 points. Kyra Looney followed with 17 points. Looney knocked down five of eight three-point attempts on the night. Cassidy Rowe added 10 points in the win. Jazzy Meade followed with six points. Sarah Robinson scored three points for the Lady Wildcats. Zoee Johnson, Laci Johnson, Kylie Alvin and Sophie Robinson each scored two points for Shelby Valley in the win.
Shelby Valley was 26 for 51 from the field (51 percent). The Lady Wildcats were eight for 20 from the three-point line (40 percent). The Lady Wildcats were four for seven from the free-throw line (57.1 percent).
Pike Central out rebounded Shelby Valley 24-18.
Lakota Johnson led the way for the Lady Hawks with seven points. Hannah May followed with six points and Alexis Taylor added five. Lindsey Bowman scored three points and Sarah Justice added two.
Pike Central was nine for 29 from the field (31 percent). The Lady Hawks were three for 14 from three-point range (21.4 percent). Pike Central was two for 10 from the free-throw line (20 percent).
