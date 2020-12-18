The Pike Central Lady Hawks were ready for the season to start.
But just days before the start of the season on November 23, the KHSAA announced the delay of the season to January 4.
That was a devastating blow to the team.
“From the beginning, we were all super excited,” Pike Central coach Denise Campbell said. “It’s new for me and it’s new for them. It’s all new. With all the hype and everything, I was just as nervous as they were on the very first day. It’s a good nervous. It’s exciting to see that many girls on the floor, but it’s been a challenge. Trying to make sure they’re spaced, that they’ve got masks on and that we clean and sanitize, it’s been a 360 from normal. It’s not what we’re used to, but it’s not hurt their mindset or their want to be out here or their drive and dedication to be here. It’s just been tremendous. They’ve had to be patient just because it’s all new. They have to clean their basketball. The biggest thing was that you’re finally ready to play and you have a rhythm and we were in shape and ready to go and then, we got shut down. They know it’s all about safety first. It’s about their safety, their parents and their elderly grandparents. We don’t want them to take anything back and they don’t want to bring anything here, so we’re just really trying to be safe. We’re just doing the best we can.”
It also affected the players.
Pike Central players Alexis Taylor, Kaiden Hess, Hannah May, Allie Spears, Sarah Justice and Taylee Wood each talked about when they heard the news of the delay and how it affected them.
Practices now are much different than they were just a year ago.
The delay of the season
The girls are back to practicing now and preparing for the regular season January 4 start date.
“It is really difficult because we all have to keep our own ball,” Taylor said. “We’ll lay our ball down and other girls lay their balls down and we sometimes trip over them. With all of the sanitizing and stuff and taking precautions and playing with masks on, it’s just odd. It’s different, but we’re getting there. I think the girls who love and really enjoy the game of basketball — it’s nothing.”
“When we first came in before the break, everybody had their legs,” Hess said. “Our legs were used to it, our hearts were pumping and then when we had to take a break, it’s like we had to regain everything that we had lost.”
The news of the delay came during the Thanksgiving holiday season and the girls weren’t allowed to practice as a team for three weeks.
That missed time was hard on the Lady Hawks.
“It was the week of Thanksgiving too, so were all eating and stuff and once we got back, we could tell that we hadn’t done as much as we should’ve,” May said. “When we came back, we didn’t have what we did, but we’re getting back there now.”
“It was hard for all of us, I guess, but when we came back from the break, it felt like I started from day 1 all over because I was so out of shape,” Spears said.
The season was so close and then, it was shut down. The Lady Hawks are eager to get back to work, though.
“One of the things that bothered me the most was that we all thought we were ready for the season,” Justice said. “We felt like we were getting there and then everything changed. They had to change everything and here we were just waiting to see when we could play. It’s just hard, but I think we can get back to where we need to be.”
“As a freshman and my first time being on a high school team, it’s way different then any other season I’ve had,” Wood said. “Our dedication is there and I think we are going to do good this season.”
A different surrounding
Things are totally different on the court for the girls during practice.
But things are totally different when it comes to school in general.
The girls are doing all of their work online and it is a big adjustment for them as student athletes.
“I have to say that it’s really rough to have school online,” Taylor said. “It’s hard to teach yourself. The teacher is not there to give you examples from the book or show you how to do it. That content is still on our Canvas, that’s what we use, but it’s just not the same as a teacher showing or explaining it.”
“For me, school has always come first,” Hess said. “So trying to get 10 things done in the morning before basketball when everything is so spread out and you’re trying to teach yourself, you have tests every day and you’re all stressed out and then coming into playing ball, you have to get out of that and focus on getting ready to play the game, it’s been really difficult.”
Even for the best of students, their are some tough challenges and things that come up taking classes online instead of in person.
“I’ve always been a straight A student and have a 4.0 GPA,” May said. “Well, this year I had a mishap and I had to get coach to help me because they misgraded one of my things. It was for Spanish actually and they gave me a zero and that brought my grade down pretty bad, but we got it figured out. It’s just stressful, though.”
“When we were in school, I never had a problem doing my work, but now, I find it hard to find motivation to do the work,” Spears said.
Even though the teachers are working online with the students it’s a different dynamic that the kids have had to get used to.
“I find it so much easier to do work in school because have people around you to talk to and I just learn better in person,” Justice said. “You can just learn better because you can ask as many people as you need. You can ask questions whenever you want. Whenever I’m at home, I procrastinate so bad. I cannot make myself do my work. It’s stressful, but coming here to the gym, that’s my outlet. That’s what has helped me the most.”
“Like I said last time, as a freshman and being new to high school it’s very stressful,” Wood said. “Online is way different from what I’ve done the other years. Our teachers have done an amazing job with us. They’re really helpful and they’re always there, so it’s been alright.”
Basketball equals normalcy
Basketball is bringing normalcy back to the girls at Pike Central.
The girls get to be around each other.
They get to be back on a schedule and that is important.
“It’s tough because you’re on a set schedule,” Campbell said. “For me as a coach, you want to be in the school where your kids are. You constantly want to check on them. You get in a routine and that’s just like now. They’ve got in routine, but they can do it whenever they want that day as long as it’s submitted in. But that one-on-one teacher-student dynamic has changed even for us as teachers. I try to make myself come to school, but it’s just staying on a schedule. When we first started out, they were getting up and getting here on time. You get breakfast, go to lunch and then you have practice. Now, there are things like you can stay up later and other things to knock you out of that. It’s all about finding that medium. You have to push yourself and motivate yourself to get on a set schedule.”
Some of the challenges of not being in school everyday arose with the girls.
“I don’t wake up early now,” May said.
“It’s really hard not having a schedule because I feel like your body is all out of whack and you really need that,” Hess said.
Being at practice is something that they’re used to.
It has given the girls structure in a time where there is no structure on anything they do.
“It helps a lot,” May said. We’re in high school right? So having communication and person-to-person interaction helps. Having people to talk to really helps.”
“We need to be around each other,” Justice said. “It’s hard not to be as much as we like each other. It’s hard to social distance, but you have to do what you have to do.”
Some of the kids are missing out on some important moments in their lives.
Basketball is still giving them some of those moments.
Those moments are just fewer and a lot less normal now.
“High school is supposed to be the time of your life, but nothing really feels normal to any of us. This is the only time any of us feel normal is when we have each other to vent to,” Hess said.
“This is our outlet,” Justice said.
“We have missed dances, but normally we have a basketball sleepover that we missed too,” Taylor said. “It’s the moments that we normally get to share together that we’re not having. We’re still looking ahead and forward to when we do get to start having those moments again. The effort, the dedication, the working, it’s all there, we just have to wait until the season starts now.”
What it takes to just practice
Just getting to have practice is a lot different.
There is a lot of work involved for coach Campbell and her staff before and after to just give the girls an opportunity to practice.
Some days she has to work an hour or two before and after practice just so the girls can get into the gym and work.
“You’re so used to doing your normal everyday stuff,” Campbell said. “The girls put their practice gear in a basket and then I usually go in and put them in. Now after practice is over it’s a constant, I got to get gloves and they have to take every precaution. You have to clean every individual basketball, you have to sanitize. I have to spray down the locker room from every locker to all the way through it. It’s an hour or two hours before and after every day just to make sure they’re safe. You get aggravated, but when you see their faces and you get to see them it’s all worth it. Yeah, we’re separated, we’re in masks and we try to use every precaution, but there’s nothing more true that I needed them just as much as they needed me this year on the hill at Pike Central. I’m blessed. I don’t care if it takes four hours to get ready for a practice, I would do whatever before and whatever after to be able to see their faces every day. For us to do a little bit of individual work and get them out of the house and have some kind of normalcy, we’ll take whatever we can get.”
What the January 4 date means
All of the basketball players in the state are looking forward to January 4.
That’s the date that the regular season begins.
“That’s the day that I’m looking forward to,” Taylor said. “We all keep pushing and pushing. We’re just pushing ourselves to get in the best shape we can get in for that day. I hope the flipping of the coin with the jump ball changes before then.”
“After losing all of our seniors last year like Bailey (Birchfield), Lexie (Newsome) and everybody else, I think most people just thought it was going to be a rebuilding year here, but I think it’s going to be a little different. I think we are going to show people what we can do,” Hess said.
The start of the season is exciting. This is something that the girls have looked forward to since November after the original start date was pushed back.
“I’m really excited for January 4,” May said. “I was so sad when they said that the season was pushed back because I didn’t think we weren’t going to have as long as a season as we usually do. People are going to think that we don’t have anything, but I think end up surprising some people.”
“I’m super excited to go out and play and show everybody what we can do,” Spears said. “I can’t wait to show people what we’ve been practicing on and how much talent that we actually have here even though no one knows or thinks that we do.”
“I’m so excited for the start date, but at the same time you really don’t know what to expect because things can change in a moment,” Justice said. “I’m just hoping and praying that we do actually get to start this time. In a way, you have to look at it a different way. All of this time that we’ve had with the season being pushed back, we’ve just had more time to work on ourselves. Whether it’s at home or in the gym, it just gives us more time and we’re motivation to get better.”
“I think we’re a very dedicated team and we have a lot of speed,” Wood said. “We’re very young, but a lot of people don’t really know how much talent is on this team. We’re definitely going to improve through the season.”
Things will be
different this season
There is no doubt that the upcoming season will look different from every other season past.
The crowds might be limited at first or all the way throughout the season.
Games might get canceled or rescheduled at a moment’s notice.
There are so many ways that this season will look different.
But it will be worth it for coach Campbell just to see her team do what they love — playing basketball.
“it will be different,” Campbell said. “It will be challenging. I think the sky is the limit with what we’ve got. We’re not even preseason ranked. That’s OK. It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. The key for them is what they do coming in every day. It’s the hard work, the dedication and the drive and want to get better that is inspiring from this team to me. They’re doing it even through these times. It’s so different, but the talent out here on this floor, all 28 of them, is unreal. From bottom to top, just let us build. They’re going to be nervous. I’m going to be nervous. But the excitement that they’re going to build and the talent that they have, we have to fine tune, but people better not look past these girls. I’m just saying what I see every day. It’s been a long time, but I’ve never in my life seen this much talent in one facility. The Lord has blessed me and I owe it all to Him and them. If he blesses us with health and we can stay away from injuries, these girls will be competing at the end. I’m excited to let them take me to wherever they want to go because it’s really up to them.”
Pike Central is scheduled to kickoff the season Monday, January 4 at 7:30 p.m. as the Lady Hawks are scheduled to open the season at Lawrence County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.