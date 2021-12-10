Pike Central is off to a 1-3 start.
The Lady Hawks fell 57-51 to Paintsville in their opener, then picked up a 69-61 win over East Ridge before falling to Shelby Valley 72-38 and Betsy Layne 69-61 Monday evening.
Paintsville 57,
Pike Central 51
The Lady Hawks came up just short against a much improved Paintsville squad in the season opener.
Hannah May led the way for the Lady Hawks with a team-high 19 points. Lindsay Bowman followed with a double-double. Bowman scored 11 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Emalie Tackett added seven points and 11 rebounds. Abigail Hess added six points. Kennedy Hamilton and Alexis Taylor each scored four points for the Lady Hawks.
The Lady Hawks were 20 for 54 shooting (37 percent).
Pike Central was three for 18 from three-point range (16.7 percent).
The Lady Hawks out rebounded Paintsville 45-32.
Paintsville was led by Kylie Kinner’s team-high 18 points. Camryn Helton followed and Leandra Curnette each added 10 points.
Ava Hyden added nine points. Emiliea Preece scored five points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Abby Maynard added three points and Eliza Howard chipped in with two.
The Lady Tigers were 19 for 62 from the field (30.6 percent).
Paintsville finished by knocking down three of 21 threes on the night (14.3 percent).
Pike Central 69,
East Ridge 61
Emalie Tackett couldn’t be stopped.
Whether scoring or on the boards.
Tackett led Pike Central to their first win of the season against East Ridge with a big double-double. Tackett finished the night with 20 points and 16 rebounds.
Hannah May followed with her second straight 19 point performance. Chloe Hannah added 14 points. Lindsay Bowman scored six points and Abigail Hess added five. Lakota Johnson added three and Kylea Weddington scored two for the Lady Hawks.
The Lady Hawks were 24 for 66 from the field (36.4 percent).
Pike Central knocked down four of 19 threes on the night (21.1 percent).
The Lady Hawks out rebounded the Lady Warriors 45-34.
East Ridge’s Leah Wells had a big game of her own. Wells scored a game-high 31 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for the Lady Warriors.
Sylvia Ratliff followed with nine points and 11 rebounds. Olivia Stanley added eight points. Kallie May scored seven points and Lauren May added four. Haley Bentley chipped in with two.
The Lady Warriors were 21 for 51 from the field (41.2 percent).
East Ridge was six for 19 from three-point range (59.1 percent).
Shelby Valley 72,
Pike Central 38
Shelby Valley’s Cassidy Rowe and Alyssa Elswick were a bit too much for Pike Central last Saturday.
Rowe scored 21 points, dished out 10 assists, had eight steals and four rebounds in the win, while Elswick scored 16 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.
Kyra Looney added 10 points and Kylie Alvin scored eight. Zoee Johnson scored seven points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Sadie Johnson added five points and Sophie Robinson scored one point.
Emalie Tackett led the way for Pike Central with a double-double. Tackett scored a team-high 15 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Hannah May followed with 12 points.
Abby May scored four point and Sarah Justice added three. Kylea Weddington and Lakota Johnson each scored two points.
The Lady Hawks were 13 for 43 from the field (30.2 percent).
Pike Central was two for 11 from the three-point line (18.2 percent).
Betsy Layne 69,
Pike Central 61
Betsy Layne came out firing from three-point range knocking down five first quarter threes on the way to a 69-61 win Monday evening.
Emalie Tackett had another huge game for the Lady Hawks, but it wasn’t enough.
Tackett finished the game with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Hannah May followed with 14 points. Abigail Hess also reached double figure scoring with 11.
Kylea Weddington scored four for the Lady Hawks. Lakota Johnson added three and Lindsay Bowman added two.
The Lady Hawks were 22 for 45 from the field (48.9 percent).
Pike Central was six for 14 from three-point range (42.9 percent).
The Lady Hawks pulled down 30 rebounds.
Betsy Layne didn’t have stats posted on the KHSAA website at press time.
Pike Central (1-3) was scheduled to visit Magoffin County Thursday night. The Lady Hawks are scheduled to visit Letcher Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.