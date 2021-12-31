Kim Davis-Smith’s Mingo Central Lady Miners earned two straight wins this week, one on Monday night at home with a 57-52 win over Pike Centralt Pike Central and one on Wednesday night at Sherman.
The Lady Miners got out to a quick 12-3 lead against Pike Central on Monday in the first quarter. They then built a lead as big as 14 points in the second frame and took a 31-19 lead into halftime over the Lady Hawks.
Pike Central went on an 11-4 run to begin the third quarter and cut the Lady Miners’ lead to 35-30, but Mingo Central responded and built their lead back to 10 at 42-32. They led 46-38 at the end of the third quarter.
The Lady Hawks got within four points of Mingo Central in the fourth period and Davis-Smith’s team left Miner Mountain on Monday with a 57-52 victory.
Addie Smith led her team in scoring once more on this night with 26 points to go along with four assists, a rebound and a steal.
Dalaney Grimmett also scored in double digits with 10 points of her own with three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Madisyn Curry notched nine points with six boards, two assists and a block.
Davis-Smith was pleased with the play of her underclassmen against Pike Central.
“I didn’t realize the stat line, but I did notice that freshmen such as Dalaney and Bella Hall did step up,” said Davis-Smith. “Dalaney probably played one of her best games. We need that because Addie of course is going to draw some attention and it’s going to be harder for her to score and we know that. We know it’s a team game. Other people have to be able to step up and score and take care of business when they’re given the opportunity.
“Pike Central is a great coached team. I had the opportunity to watch them play. I knew that it would be a good game. They almost doubled up our rebounds. For us, I still think we’re not in shape. We’re going to have to work on getting physically in shape and really just working on those rebounds. I’m proud of everyone’s effort tonight. It takes a team to win. I saw some people step up today that need to for us to be successful.”
The Lady Miners followed up the win against Pike Central with a 60-52 victory and a sweep of the season series against the Sherman Lady Tide in Seth on Wednesday night, improving to 6-1 on the season in the process.
Mingo Central’s next two games are also road contests at Chapmanville and Summers County. Davis-Smith is aware that her team is about to enter a challenging phase of their schedule.
“It starts a good stretch of our schedule,” said Davis-Smith. “We’re going to get into the meat of our schedule and every game is going to be tough and challenging. I think we’re ready for it. I never allow us to get too inflated by our record. It is important to stay humble and to continue working hard. We will continue to do that. This is a good group of kids. We’re going to have some growing pains, and that’s okay. We’ll be better for it. It’s always great to have a win. I knew Pike Central was a great team and physical. They got after us, but it was a good challenge for us. Hopefully we can continue to build on the challenges and have some success come March.”