Pikeville, KY (41501)

Today

Cloudy with rain in the morning...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.