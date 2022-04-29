BUCKLEYS CREEK — After her first at-bat, Emalie Tackett was trying anything to get her bat going.
She had a teammate tossing her a shoe in the dugout in the bottom of the second after her first at-bat.
But to be fair to Tackett and the rest of the players, both teams were in the middle of a pitcher’s duel between Pike Central’s Chloe Hannah and Shelby Valley’s Emily Adkins.
After the brick dust settled, Pike Central walked away with a 3-0 win.
Chloe Hannah earned the win on the mound as she tossed seven innings of work and only gave up two hits and a walk in the shutout win. She struck out six batters in the win.
Adkins was excellent for the Lady Wildcats as well. She gave up three runs (none of those were earned) on three hits, while striking out 13 in six innings of work.
Pike Central manufactured its first run in the bottom of the first inning. Taylor Hannah hit a leadoff single. Kaiden Hess was hit-by-a-pitch to reach first to put two runners on with no outs. Courtesy runner Taylee Wood and Hess had a double steal put both runners in scoring position.
Wood stole home for the game’s first score to give the Lady Hawks a 1-0 lead after the bottom of the first. Adkins got out of the inning with three strikeouts after the single and HBP.
The Lady Hawks found a way to add another run in the bottom of the fourth. Well, Tackett found a way. Tackett drew a leadoff walk. Then she let her speed take over as she stole second base. Then she decided to steal third; on the throw to third, the ball sailed past Shelby Valley’s Kyra Looney allowing Tackett to score and give Pike Central a 2-0 lead.
Pike Central added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Taylor Hannah reached on an error. After courtesy-runner Wood reached third on a steal with two outs, pitcher Chloe Hannah helped her cause at the plate with an RBI single to push the lead to 3-0.
Chloe Hannah had a perfect game going until the top of the fifth. With two outs, Shelby Valley’s Lily Napier drew a walk. That was the Lady Wildcats’ first base-runner of the night.
Shelby Valley’s Hunter Adkins broke up Chloe Hannah’s no-hitter in the top of the sixth with an infield single.
Kyra Looney followed with a single in the top of the seventh and Napier picked up her second walk of the game.
Besides singles from Taylor Hannah and Chloe Hannah, Cailyn Holbrook singled in the bottom of the second for Pike Central.
Pike Central (17-8) was scheduled to visit 60th District rival Belfry Wednesday evening. The Lady Hawks are scheduled to visit Magoffin County at 4:00 p.m. Saturday.
Shelby Valley (16-8) is scheduled to compete in the All “A” Classic in Owensboro Saturday. The Lady Wildcats are scheduled to take on Raceland at 10:00 a.m., Green County at 1:30 p.m. and Somerset at 5:00 p.m.