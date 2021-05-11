ROBINSON CREEK — It all came down to one play in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Pike Central held an 11-10 lead over Shelby Valley Thursday evening in an entertaining back-and-forth game.
With two outs Katelyn Thompson reached on an error. The Lady Wildcats are known for their aggressive base running and sent the tying run home from second. The throw to the plate was on time as Pike Central catcher Sydney Lowe tagged out the tying run to end the game and give Pike Central an 11-10 win over Shelby Valley.
There were plenty of fireworks and highlights throughout the game.
Pike Central got going first. In the top of the first, Emalie Tackett reached on a leadoff walk. With two outs, Dailey Damron hit a shot to center. It came up just short of a home run, but she stood at second with an RBI double as Pike Central held a 1-0 lead. Livia Sanders followed with another shot of her own that was just shy of being a homer, but she also stood at second with an RBI double as the lead grew to 2-0.
Pike Central added another run in the top of the third inning. With two outs, Kylie Branham reached on a walk. Tackett followed with a single. Emily Lawson reached on an error allowing Branham to score and push the lead to 3-0.
Shelby Valley answered in the bottom of the third.
With one out, Lily Napier doubled to get things going. With two outs and a runner on the third, Olivia Thornsbury reached on an RBI single to cut the lead to 3-1. Macy Sawyers followed with an RBI double and the lead was cut to 3-2. Olivia Bowling kept things rolling as she added an RBI single to tie things up at 3-3.
Pike Central grabbed the lead once again in the top of the fourth inning. Zoey Ratliff reached on an error. Hannah May was hit-by-a-pitch. With two outs and runners in scoring position, Branham stood at the plate. A throw to third went array allowing a run to score and giving Pike Central a 4-3 lead.
Pike Central pitcher Lilly Blackburn picked up the win on the mound for the Lady Hawks. Blackburn threw the entire seven innings and gave up 10 runs (seven earned) on 14 hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
In the top of the fourth, Lowe tripled to get things started for the Lady Hawks. Damron followed with a ground-out RBI to score another run from third and push the lead to 5-3.
Shelby Valley answered in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Beth Werner reached on a leadoff walk. Thornsbury followed with a big double to put runners in scoring position. Sawyers added an RBI single as the lead was cut to 5-4. Bowling followed with a ground-out RBI to tie things up at 5-5.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Wildcats took the lead once again. Kyra Looney hit a leadoff double. Maggie Hall followed with a sacrifice fly as Looney tagged up and moved to third. Napier followed with an RBI double as the Lady Wildcats took a 6-5 lead.
Pike Central’s Livia Sanders put the Lady Hawks back in from with one swing in the top of the sixth inning. With a runner on base, Sanders crushed a two-run home run to center field to put Pike Central back on top 7-6.
Sanders finished the game three for five with a double, home run and three RBIs. Damron also had a big day going two for five with a double and four RBIs.
Shelby Valley followed with a big bottom of the sixth inning.
Thornsbury hit a leadoff triple to get things going. Salyers followed with a bunt single to put runners on the corners. Bowling reached on a fielder’s choice. Thompson followed with a two-RBI triple to put the Lady Wildcats back in front 8-7. Thompson scored after being caught in a rundown at third.
That set up catcher Maggie Hall who hit a deep shot to left that was just shy of a home run. Riley Fleming added an RBI single to give the Lady Wildcats a 10-7 lead heading into the top of the seventh inning.
With one out in the top of the seventh, McKenna Adkins singled to get the Lady Hawks going. With two outs, Tackett was hit-by-a-pitch to put two runners on. Lawson followed with an RBI single to cut the lead to 10-8. Lowe reached on an error as another run scored to cut the lead to 10-9. Damron followed with a two RBI single to put the Lady Hawks up 11-10 going into the home half of the seventh inning.
In the bottom of the seventh, Werner singled to get things going. Bowling walked to put two runners on and Thompson reached on an error, but the runner from third tried to score and was thrown out at home to end the game.
Shelby Valley used three pitchers in the game. Napier, Salyers and Fleming.
Napier threw three innings of work and gave up five runs on three hits with four strikeouts and four walks. Salyers threw three and 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Fleming came in for the save opportunity, but didn’t get it. Fleming threw 1/3 innings of work.
The Lady Hawks followed their win against Shelby Valley with an 18-4 loss in five innings at home against Magoffin County Saturday evening.
Pike Central (8-16) is scheduled to host Leslie County at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Shelby Valley (8-10) is scheduled to host Lawrence County at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.