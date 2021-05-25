On Saturday, Pike Central hosted Shelby Valley and East Carter in a three-team round-robin style matchup.
The Lady Hawks opened the event with an 8-1 win over Shelby Valley in five innings.
Shelby Valley bounced back to knock off East Carter 2-1 in the second game of the event.
East Carter picked up a 3-1 win over Pike Central to close out the day.
Pike Central 8,
Shelby Valley 1
(Five innings)
Pike Central’s offense kept the pressure on Shelby Valley all afternoon.
Pike Central’s Dailey Damron got the Lady Hawks going early as she hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first. Pike Central held a 2-0 lead after the first inning of play.
It was Damron’s fourth home run on the season and her team leading 30th RBI. Sydnee Lowe leads Pike Central with six homers and Emalie Tackett follows with five.
The Lady Hawks got going again in the bottom of the third inning. Tackett started things off with a single. Emily Lawson followed with a single of her own. Lowe was hit-by-a-pitch to load the bases.
With the bases loaded and no outs, Damron walked to push home the third run of the game.
With the bases still filled with Lady Hawks, Livia Sanders came through with a two RBI single to push the lead to 5-0. Hannah May followed with an RBI single as the lead grew to 6-0.
Shelby Valley got on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning. Kyra Looney and Maggie Hall hit back-to-back singles to get things started.
With two on and no outs, Olivia Thornsbury reached on a single to allow a run to score and cut the lead to 6-1.
Pike Central answered in the bottom of the fourth.
Tackett hit a leadoff single. Tackett finished the game three for three. Lawson followed with a bunt single and Lowe walked to load the bases once again. Livia Sanders’ hit drove in a run on a ground out, the second run scored on the play as the Lady Hawk lead grew to 8-1.
Pike Central pitcher Lilly Blackburn picked up the win on the mound for the Lady Hawks. Blackburn threw five innings of work and gave up one run (unearned) on six hits with one strikeout.
Shelby Valley’s Macy Salyers suffered the loss on the mound. Salyers threw two and 1/3 innings and gave up six runs (four earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Riley Fleming threw one and 2/3 innings of relief work and gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Shelby Valley 2,
East Carter 1
The Lady Wildcats followed their loss to Pike Central with a big 2-1 win over East Carter in the second game of the afternoon.
In recent years, East Carter was the home to Montana Fouts.
Fouts is now one of the best college players in the country at Alabama.
So the Lady Raiders know what good pitching looks like.
Saturday afternoon, Shelby Valley’s Lily Napier had a masterful performance against East Carter as she thew a 17 strikeout no-hitter.
Napier finished the day going six innings and striking out 17 batters without allowing a hit. She walked three batters and gave up an unearned run. During the game, every out came by the way of strikeout except for one.
At the plate, Maggie Hall led the way for the Lady Wildcats with a two RBI double. Riley Fleming also doubled. Kyra Looney, Beth Werner, Hunter Adkins, Katelyn Thompson and Olivia Thornsbury each singled in the win.
The Lady Wildcats (11-18) don’t have anymore games on their regular season schedule.
East Carter 3,
Pike Central 1
East Carter closed out the day with a 3-1 win over home standing Pike Central.
The Lady Hawks had six hits on the evening.
Sydnee Lowe led the way with her sixth home run of the season. She finished the game two for three with a home run and an RBI.
Emalie Tackett followed by going two for three with a double. Livia Sanders and Kaden Hess added the other hits for Pike Central.
Lilly Blackburn suffered the loss on the mound for Pike Central. Blackburn gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts without walking any batters.
Pike Central (14-21) is scheduled to Harlan County at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening in their regular season finale.