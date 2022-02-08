BUCKLEYS CREEK — Pike Central cruised to a 79-22 win over 60th District rival Phelps Friday evening at home.
The Lady Hawks followed with a 71-43 loss to Shelby Valley Saturday afternoon.
Phelps’ Caleigh McCoy scored the game’s first basket Friday.
Kylea Weddington answered with a three. Chloe Hannah followed with a basket, then she knocked down a three and Weddington followed with another three as Pike Central jumped out to an 11-2 lead.
The Lady Hawks weren’t done as they rolled off 19 straight, until Phelps scored again.
Pike Central held a 25-6 lead after the first quarter of play.
The Lady Hawks continued to roll in the second quarter as they outscored Phelps 11-4 to hold a 36-10 halftime lead.
Emalie Tackett led the way for Pike Central with a game-high 13 points and eight rebounds. Weddington followed with 11 points on three for three shooting from three-point range. Hannah added nine points. Katie Ray and Hannah May each scored eight points in the win. Abigail Hess followed with seven. Lakota Johnson and Alexis Taylor each scored six points. Sarah Justice added five. Abby May scored four and Kennedy Hamilton added two for Pike Central.
Pike Central finished the game eight for 17 from three-point range (47.1 percent).
The Lady Hawks were 32 for 78 on the night from the field (41 percent).
Caleigh McCoy led the way for Phelps with a team-high 10 points. Amelia Casey followed with three points and eight rebounds. Ivy Layne added three points and four rebounds. Faith Potter added two points and nine rebounds. Madison Dotson and Skylar Rife each added two points.
Phelps struggled shooting on the night as the Lady Hornets were seven for 34 from the field on the night.
Shelby Valley 71,
Pike Central 43
Shelby Valley’s Alyssa Elswick and Cassidy Rowe had big games Saturday.
Elswick scored a game-high 21 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked three shots against Pike Central.
Rowe followed with 15 points, 15 assists and three steals. Rowe broke the Shelby Valley girls’ school record for assists in a game with 15 and also broke the single season assist record with her 171st assist on the season.
Besides Elswick and Rowe, Kyra Looney scored 14 points. Kylie Alvin added eight points and Sophie Johnson had six. Jazzy Meade chipped in with five points and five assists on the day as well.
Hannah May led Pike Central with a team-high 14 points. Emalie Tackett added a double-double. Tackett scored 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Kylea Weddington added six points and Abigail Hess scored four. Chloe Hannah added three points. Alexis Taylor and Lindsey Bowman each added two points.
Shelby Valley was 26 for 58 shooting (44.8 percent).
The Lady Wildcats were seven for 27 from three-point range (25.9 percent) and 12 for 14 from the free-throw line (85.7 percent).
Shelby Valley’s defense held Pike Central to just 16 for 53 shooting (30.2 percent).
The Lady Hawks were one for 11 from three-point range (9.1 percent).