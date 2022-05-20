PHELPS — Pike Central’s dugout was loud.
Really loud.
But they had something to cheer about Wednesday evening as the Lady Hawks picked up an 8-1 win over in the 60th District championship at Phelps.
Pike Central got going early. Taylor Hannah hit a leadoff double in the bottom of the first to set the tone. Kaiden Hess laid down a sac bunt to move courtesy runner Jaycie Stanley to third. Emalie Tackett followed with a walk and she stole second to put both runners in scoring position. With two outs, Livia Sanders delivered a two RBI single to give the Lady Hawks a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Hawks went back to work in the bottom of the second. Emily Lawson reached on an infield single. Sydney Thompson drew a walk to put two runners on.
That set the plate for Taylor Hannah’s two RBI double to push the lead to 4-0. Kaiden Hess followed with a sac bunt to push the lead runner to third. Tackett reached on an error allowing another run to score and push the lead to 5-0.
With two runners on, Sanders stepped back to the plate. She followed her two RBI single with a two RBI double as the lead ballooned to 7-0.
Sanders had four RBIs for the Lady Hawks in her first two at-bats.
The Lady Hawks went on to pick up an 8-1 win.
Both teams will advance to the 15th Region Tournament at Belfry.
Pike Central (26-11) will enter the region tournament as a No. 1 seed, while Belfry will enter as a No. 2 seed.
So far, the two teams are the first to advance to the region tournament since most of the districts in the 15th Region won’t start until next week.
Belfry will be the 15th Region Tournament host.