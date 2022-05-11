5-9 belfry linzee phillips at 3rd and phelps kori murphey.jpg

Belfry’s Linzee Phillips slides into third base as Phelps’ Kori Murphy attemtps to make the out.

Belfry put 60th District rival Phelps away 15-0 in three innings Thursday evening.

On senior night, Belfry senior Cameron Childers helped put the game away in style as she hit a three-run inside-the-park home run in the final inning to help the Lady Pirates get the big district win.

With the win, Belfry improved to 14-8 on the season.

Phelps fell to 3-12 on the season.

Belfry was scheduled to visit Martin County Monday evening. The Lady Pirates are scheduled to host Paintsville at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Phelps was scheduled to host East Ridge Monday. The Lady Hornets are scheduled to visit Letcher Central at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.