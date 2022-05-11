Belfry put 60th District rival Phelps away 15-0 in three innings Thursday evening.
On senior night, Belfry senior Cameron Childers helped put the game away in style as she hit a three-run inside-the-park home run in the final inning to help the Lady Pirates get the big district win.
With the win, Belfry improved to 14-8 on the season.
Phelps fell to 3-12 on the season.
Belfry was scheduled to visit Martin County Monday evening. The Lady Pirates are scheduled to host Paintsville at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Phelps was scheduled to host East Ridge Monday. The Lady Hornets are scheduled to visit Letcher Central at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.