Pikeville picked up a 2-0 win over defending 15th Region champion Paintsville in the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals at Pikeville Wednesday night.
The Lady Panthers trailed early against Paintsville in the first game.
Pikeville fought back to tie the game at 15-15, but Paintsville rattled off three straight points to take control.
Paintsville held a 24-21 lead late, but the Lady Panthers rallied to tie things up and then take the first game 26-24.
Pikeville jumped out quick on Paintsville in the second game and never gave up control.
The Lady Panthers cruised to a 25-18 win to advance to the 15th All “A” Classic against Betsy Layne.
Betsy Layne knocked off Prestonsburg 25-12, 15-16 to get to the championship game.
With the win, Pikeville remains perfect on the season. The Lady Panthers boast a perfect 8-0 record on the year.
Betsy Layne enters the championship game with a 5-0 record as well.
The Pikeville vs. Betsy Layne game ended too late to be included in this edition of the News-Express.