Pikeville is no stranger to the All “A” Classic.
The Lady Panthers will be making their seventh straight trip to the All “A” Classic state tournament.
This year, the All “A” Classic will be held in Owensboro.
Pikeville will open Pool Play against Raceland at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The Lady Panthers will follow by playing Hickman County at 4:00 p.m. and close out the day by taking on Bethlehem at 7:30 p.m.
How the All “A” Classic state softball tournament works is that there are four Pools. Pool A, Pool B, Pool C and Pool D.
Teams will be guaranteed at least three games. The top two teams will advance out of Pool Play. After cutting the field to eight teams, their will be a single elimination tournament on Sunday to determine the All “A” Classic state champions.
Pikeville will be in Pool D.
Besides Pikeville, Pool D will consist of Hickman County, Bethlehem and Raceland.
So how has Pikeville faired recently in the All “A” Classic?
In 2019, the Lady Panthers went 1-2 in Pool Play and didn’t advance out of Pool Play action.
In 2018, Pikeville went 3-0 in Pool Play, but fell in the first game after to Raceland 11-0.
In 2017, the Lady Panthers advanced to the All “A” Classic championship game, but fell to Louisville Holy Cross 6-0 in the championship game.
In 2016, the game was single elimination and Pikeville fell in the first game to Lyon County 10-2.
In 2015, the tournament was a double-elimination tournament and Pikeville lost its first two games to be eliminated.
In 2014, the Lady Panthers made it all the way to the All “A” Classic semifinals.
Pikeville has had some really bright moments at the All “A” Classic over the years.
This season, the Lady Panthers are looking to make another run with Emily Ford on the mound.
Ford is having an unforgettable season.
On the mound, she is 12-5 with an incredible 0.87 earned run average. She has 186 strikeouts in 105 innings pitched. She has only walked nine batters this season.
She has broken her own school record of strikeouts in a game twice this season. The record currently sits at 17 strikeouts in one game. She also had a perfect game no-hitter against Floyd Central in her last outing with 16 strikeouts.
At the plate, Ford is hitting .509 with six home runs, five doubles, four triples and 28 RBIs.
Kelci Adams is also having an outstanding season at the plate for the Lady Panthers. Adams is hitting .500 on the season with three doubles and three RBIs with 15 steals from the leadoff spot. Catch Ginna Jones is third in hitting for the Lady Panthers. She is hitting .314 with two home runs, two doubles and a triple with 14 RBIs.
After that, Olivia Hall is hitting .265 with with two doubles and eight RBIs and Cassidy Slater is hitting .271 with two triples, a double and eight RBIs with 10 steals. Isabelle Rose is hitting .226 with a double and 11 RBIs.
Pikeville will make the trip to Owensboro this weekend. The Lady Panthers will kickoff Pool Play Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. against Raceland.
