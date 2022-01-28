RICHMOND — Trinity Rowe can do it all on the court.
She can break opponents ankles.
Drive and dish.
Drive and finish either hand.
She can knock down threes, pull-up jumpers.
No-look passes.
She’s a killer.
She’s a leader and extra coach on the floor.
And she does all of these things with a smile.
Rowe led Pikeville to a 63-32 win over Danville Christian Wednesday night in the opening round of the All “A” Classic at McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
Rowe finished with a team-high 18 points, nine assists, five steals and five rebounds; she did all that and only turned the ball over once.
Rowe got Pikeville goig early. She scored after pulling down an offensive rebound to open the game. She followed it with a three. Rowe then came up with a steal and found Emma Ratliff for a layup as Pikeville jumped out to a 7-0 lead.
Rowe knocked down a shot to beat the first quarter buzzer to push the Lady Panthers’ lead to 15-4.
Leighan Jackson opened the second quarter with a three as the lead grew to 18-4.
Danville Christian’s Victoria Inmon knocked down a three with 5:14 to cut the Pikeville lead to 20-11.
Pikeville responded with 10 straight.
Rowe knocked down a shot followed by a three from Ratliff. Rowe scored again and then Kyera Thornsbury knocked down a three to push the lead to 30-11 with 1:47 left in the first half.
Pikeville held a 33-17 lead at the halftime break.
Ratiff followed Rowe’s 18 with 13 points and two steals on three for five shooting from three. Thornsbury followed with 12 points and two steals. Jackson added eight points and eight rebounds. Rylee Theiss added five points and eight rebounds. Nicole Lin scored three. Kylie Hall (No. 24) and Kristen Whited each scored two points.
Danville Christian’s Grace Mbugua is a 6 foot 5 forward. Mbugua scored 13 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and had two blocks. Inmon followed with 11 points.
Pikeville out rebounded the much bigger team 38-31.
The Lady Panthers forced 24 Danville Christian turnovers, while only committing five turnovers of their own.
Pikeville (18-1) is scheduled to take on West Carter at 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon at McBrayer Arena in Richmond.