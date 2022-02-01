RICHMOND — Sometimes being a champion is more than wins or losses.
Pikeville came up short against Owensboro Catholic Saturday afternoon in the All “A” Classic semifinals falling to the Lady Aces 43-41, but the Lady Panthers put on a championship comeback performance.
Trailing 34-22 at the end of the third quarter, Pikeville could’ve just quit and packed up and went back home with a great showing.
But that’s not what championship caliber teams do.
The Lady Panthers fought back.
Pikeville senior Emma Ratliff got the Lady Panthers going by splitting a pair of free throws to open the fourth quarter of play. Kyera Thornsbury followed with a basket to cut the lead to 34-25.
Thornsbury followed that basket with a three and then a steal and a layup as the 12-point deficit shrank to 34-30 with 6:14 left to play.
Owensboro Catholic’s Hailee Johnson stopped the bleeding momentarily with a pair of free throws to give the Lady Aces a 36-30 lead with 6:00 left to play.
Pikeville wasn’t finished as Trinity Rowe found Rylee Theiss for a basket with 5:30 left. Rowe followed with another assist to Theiss with 4:49 left to cut the lead to 36-34.
Thornsbury tied the game at 36-36 after knocking down a pair of free throws to erase the 12-point deficit.
Thornsbury followed with another pair of free throws to give Pikeville a 38-36 lead with 3:02 left to play.
Thornsbury led the way for the Lady Panthers with a game-high 14 points, six rebounds, four steals and one block. Rowe followed with 11 points, six assists and four rebounds. Theiss added 10 points and seven rebounds. Kristen Whited added three points and Kylie Hall (No. 24) added two points. Ratliff chipped in with one point and six rebounds.
Owensboro Catholic answered after Pikeville took the lead. Camille Conkright knocked down a three with 2:23 left to put the Lady Aces ahead 39-38.
Thornsbury answered with another three to put Pikeville back on top 41-39 with just 1:54 left.
With 1:58 left, Owensboro Catholic’s Kinsley Goetz scored to tie things up at 41-41.
Pikeville had the ball late, but couldn’t score.
Owensboro Catholic gained possession and was fouled with 7.8 seconds left. Johnson stepped to the line and knocked down both free throws to give the Lady Aces a 43-41 win and eliminate Pikeville from the All “A” Classic.
It was the Lady Panthers’ first-ever All “A” Classic semifinal appearance.
Owensboro Catholic fell to Owen County 49-38 in the championship game on Sunday.
Johnson led the way for the Lady Aces with 10 points and six rebounds. Goetz added nine points and Karmin Riley followed with eight. Conkright and Aubrey Randolph each scored five points. Katie Riney and Lexie Keelin each added three points in the win.
Pikeville 49,
West Carter 47
It was an opposite game from their semifinal performance for the Lady Panthers Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals against West Carter.
Pikeville held the big lead entering the fourth quarter and found a way to hang on to advance as the Lady Panthers escaped with a 49-47 win over West Carter in the All “A” Classic at EKU’s McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
Pikeville held a 42-31 lead over the Lady Comets entering the fourth quarter of play.
West Carter opened the fourth with a 6-0 run to cut the lead to 44-37.
Rylee Theiss stopped the bleeding by knocking down a pair of free throws with 4:17 left to give Pikeville a 44-37 lead.
West Carter’s Allie Stone knocked down a three with 4:00 left to cut the lead to 44-40. Stone followed with a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 44-43 with 1:57 left.
Pikeville answered as Kyera Thornsbury knocked down a big three to push the lead to 47-43 with 1:40 left to play.
Pikeville’s Kristen Whited knocked down a pair of free throws with 53 seconds left to push the lead to 49-45.
West Carter cut the lead to 49-47 after Elizabeth Middleton knocked down a pair of free throws with 6.6 seconds left.
Pikeville hung on for the 49-47 win.
Trinity Rowe led Pikeville with a team-high 16 points, six assists, one steal and one rebound. Thornsbury followed with 14 points, four rebounds and three steals. Emma Ratliff and Rylee Theiss each added five points each. Whited added four points and Kylie Hall (No. 24) scored three. Leighan Jackson added two points in the win.
Stone led the way for the Lady Comets with a game-high 24 points. Middleton and Hanna Henderson each scored eight points. Amelia Henderson added four. Alexis Bond followed with two and Camryn Burton chipped in with one.
Pikeville (19-2) is scheduled to be back in action Tuesday night at home against Lawrence County.