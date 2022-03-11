LEXINGTON — Length and size.
Cooper had the advantage in those areas over Pikeville.
The Lady Panthers put up a good fight in the first half, but a dominate second half helped Cooper pick up a 57-37 win over the Lady Panthers in the Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls Sweet Sixteen.
Cooper’s Logan Luebbers Palmer opened the game with a basket. Kay Freihofer followed with a steal and layup. Logan Luebbers Palmer followed with a three as Cooper jumped out to a 7-0 lead.
Emma Ratliff scored Pikeville’s first basket with 5:22 left in the first quarter to cut the lead to 7-2.
After a pair of Cooper baskets, Trinity Rowe scored with 4:23 left to cut the lead to 11-4.
Jesse Luebbers Palmer scored with 4:08 left to give Cooper a 13-4 lead.
Ratliff answered with a basket for Pikeville, but Logan Luebbers Palmer answered with 3:00 left to give Cooper a 16-8 lead.
Kyera Thornsbury scored back-to-back baskets for the Lady Panthers to cut the lead to 16-12. Whitney Lind answered by scoring and getting fouled on the play; she added the free throw to push the lead to 19-12.
Rowe came up with a steal and found Leighan Jackson for a basket to cut Cooper’s lead to 19-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Thornsbury opened the second with a basket for Pikeville to cut the lead to 19-16.
Lind answered with by knocking down a pair of free throws with 5:53 left in the first half to give Cooper a 21-16 lead.
Rowe fired in a three for the Lady Panhters to cut the lead to 21-19.
Lind answered with an and-one with 3:55 left in the first half to push the lead to 24-19.
Pikeville kept fighting as Thornsbury fired in a three to cut the lead to 24-22 with 3:15 left.
That was the Lady Panthers’ final score of the first half, though.
Logan Luebbers Palmer answered with a basket for Cooper with 3:00 left in the first half to push the lead to 26-22. Jesse Luebbers Palmer ended the first half with a bang — more specifically a three to beat the first half buzzer — as Cooper took a 29-22 lead into the halftime break.
Pikeville tried to get back in it early in the third quarter. Kristen Whited knocked down a three with 3:05 left in the third to cut Cooper’s lead to 32-27.
After that, Cooper rolled off eight straight points to end the third quarter with a 40-27 lead.
Logan Luebbers Palmer opened the fourth with a pair of free throws as the lead jumped to 42-27.
Rowe ended Cooper’s 10-0 run with a basket with 7:13 left the game to cut the lead to 42-29.
Thornsbury scored back-to-back baskets for Pikeville to cut Cooper’s lead to 48-35 3:31 left in the game.
Cooper ended the game with an 7-0 run to set the game’s final score at 57-37.
Logan Luebbers Palmer led Cooper with a game-high 22 points and five rebounds. Lind added 17 points. Liz Freihofer added nine points. Jesse Luebbers Palmer added four points. Kay Freihofer scored three points and pulled down eight rebounds. Maleah Alexander added two points.
Thornsbury led the way for Pikeville with a team-high 15 points. Rowe followed with seven and Jackson scored six. Ratliff added three and Whited scored three. Theiss chipped in with two.
Copper out rebounded Pikeville 26-17 during the game. Cooper had 15 offensive rebounds and scored 10 second half chance points.
The Lady Panthers turned the ball over 17 times, while Cooper only turned the ball over seven times in the game. Cooper had a 22-7 points off turnovers advantage over Pikeville.
Pikeville ended the season with a 31-3 record.