Pikeville, KY (41501)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.