Pikeville added three more wins to its resume this weekend as the Lady Panthers picked up a 3-1 win over Knott Central on Thursday and on Saturday, they picked up a 12-9 win over Rowan County and a 5-0 win over Bracken County.
Pikeville 3,
Knott Central 1
Pikeville pitcher Emily Ford had another outstanding outing as she helped lead Pikeville past Knott Central 3-1.
On the mound, Ford threw a complete game giving up one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
At the plate, Cassidy Slater led the Lady Panthers going two for three with an RBI. Ford was two for two with a steal and a run scored. Kelcie Adams tripled and scored a run. Samantha Chaney singled. Ginna Jones and Shana Ray each added RBIs.
Pikeville 12,
Rowan County 9
Pikeville’s offense had to get the Lady Panthers through a shootout Saturday against Rowan County.
That’s exactly what happened as Kelcie Adams was four for four with three RBIs. Emily Ford was three for four. Olivia Hall was one for four with three RBIs. Cassidy Slater doubled, drove in a run and scored two runs. Isabelle Rose was one for four with an RBI. Brae Ward added two RBIs and Shana Ray drove in a run as well.
On the mound, Ford threw all seven innings and gave up nine runs (seven earned) on 14 hits with 13 strikeouts and one walk.
Pikeville 5,
Bracken County 0
Emily Ford threw a masterpiece against Bracken County Saturday.
Ford was nearly perfect on the game. She threw all seven shutout innings and only gave up one hit, while striking out 15 batters.
At the plate, Kelcie Adams led the way for Pikeville. Adams was two for two with an RBI. Isabelle Rose tripled. Emily Ford added a two RBI double and Olivia Hall added an RBI double in the win as well. Cassidy Slater added a hit in the win.
The latest state individual and team stats recently came out and Ford still sits at the top of the state in strikeouts and innings pitched. She is second in wins with 18.
Adams is ranked in the top 25 for hits. Ford is also ranked in the top 25 in several hitting categories as well.
Pikeville (19-7) is scheduled to visit Paintsville at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.