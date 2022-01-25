Pikeville is set to play in the last first round game of the Girls’ All “A” Classic Wednesday at EKU’s McBrayer Arena.
The Lady Panthers are scheduled to take on Danville Christian at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the All “A” Classic state tournament in Richmond.
“It’s really special to me because I played there,” Pikeville coach Kristy Orem said after Pikeville’s 57-50 win over Shelby Valley in 15th Region All “A” Classic championship. “It’s really special to me because I’ve always been like it’d be nice to get there and take my kids where I played and say, ‘This is where the locker room is and this is where this is.’ It’s big. I’ve always tried to act like it wouldn’t be, but it is special for me. I’m excited that the girls are going to give me that opportunity and now, I have to put them in the best position to get down there and win.”
Pikeville enters the contest with a (17-1) record.
The Lady Panthers’ RPI rating is .71004. Pikeville has the fifth highest RPI rating in the state.
The Lady Panthers’ last appearance in the All “A” Classic state tournament was 2005.
Danville Christian enters the tournament with a 14-3 record. The Lady Warriors have an RPI rating of .57497.
The Lady Warriors won the 12th Region All “A” Classic championship.
This is Danville Christian’s first-ever All “A” Classic appearance. The Lady Warriors picked up a 55-51 win over Danville in the 12th Region All “A” Classic championship; that win snapped Danville’s bid for a 10th straight All “A” Classic state tournament appearance. The Lady Admirals won the previous nine 12th Region All “A” Classic titles.
Trinity Rowe enters the tournament as Pikeville’s top scorer averaging 16.6 points per game.
Rowe is the top ranked sophomore in the state.
She has helped Pikeville reach three straight trips to Rupp Arena.
Rowe is a leader and one of the top point guards in the state.
She has plenty of help too.
Kristen Whited, another sophomore, is averaging 10.6 points per game and is a deadly three point shooter and tough on-ball defender. Whited and Rowe make a tough 1-2 duo for the Lady Panthers.
Rylee Theiss is averaging 9.5 points per game and a team-high 10.3 rebounds per game. Theiss out works and out hustles most of the players on the court. She is a spark for the Lady Panthers and her hard work on the court shows.
Senior Emma Ratliff also averages 9.5 points per game for Pikeville. She is shooting 46.8 percent from three-point range on the season (37 for 79).
Pikeville’s Leighan Jackson is averaging 5.8 points per game and 3.6 rebounds per contest. She is a big boost off the Lady Panthers’ bench and can score points in a hurry.
Kylie Hall (No. 24) is averaging 4.3 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game. She is a good rebounder and has added an effective jumper to her scoring resume this season.
Kylie Hall (No. 3) also sees some playing time off the bench and can contribute on both sides of the ball.
Pikeville recently got another one of the state’s top sophomore’s eligible as well. Kyera Thornsbury made her debut against Shelby Valley last week. Thornsbury has a complete game and like Rowe, can do a little bit of everything on the court.
Thornsbury is still finding her way and figuring out her role on this team.
She knocked down four threes and scored 12 points in her debut against Shelby Valley.
Thornsbury’s presence could be a difference maker in the All “A” Classic.
“Trinity (Rowe) just kind of sets the tone,” Orem said. “Then our senior leaders are the kind of leaders who just do things right. I’m constantly telling them to focus on what’s best for your teammates and putting your teammates in the best position to succeed. For me, they feed off of me. If I show panic, then they’re going to panic. Even though inside, I might be a little (all over the place), I just try to stay focused for them and keep them in the game.”
Grace Mbugua leads the way for Danville Christian. Mbugua averages a double-double on the season. She leads the team with 16.9 points per game and 14.7 rebounds per game. Her inside play could be an issue for Pikeville.
Victoria Inmon follows with 8.5 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Lady Warriors. Maggie Bentley is also averaging 8.5 points per game. Braxtyn Heck follows with 7.3 points per game and Esther Kwagala is averaging 4.5 points per game and Tristen Himes is averaging 3.5 points per game.