Pikeville picked up a 2-0 (25-10, 25-22) win over Betsy Layne Thursday to claim the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship.
Pikeville cruised in the opening game as the Lady Panthers jumped out to a big lead and never looked back.
The second game was a bit closer.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to an early lead, but Betsy Layne tied things at 4-4.
After the game being tied at 14-14, Pikeville went on a run to put the game away.
This was the Lady Panthers’ fourth straight 15th Region All “A” Classic championship.
Pikeville remained unbeaten with the win.
The Lady Panthers boast a 9-0 record on the season.
Pikeville is scheduled to visit 59th District rival East Ridge Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.