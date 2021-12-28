Pikeville earned itself a big present right before Christmas by traveling to Assumption and winning the Assumption Rockets Christmas Tournament.
Pikeville went 3-0 to win the tourney.
The Lady Panthers picked up a 57-40 win over Montgomery County in the opening game of the tournament and followed it with a 54-42 win over Holmes before knocking off Highlands 52-27 in the championship.
Pikeville 54,
Holmes 42
Trinity Rowe led the Lady Panthers with a team-high 20 points in the tournament semifinals.
Rowe knocked down four of seven three-point attempts and was the only Lady Panther in double figure scoring. She also added five rebounds in the win.
Leighan Jackson followed with nine points. Emma Ratliff added seven and Rylee Theiss scored six points and pulled down eight rebounds. Kristen Whited added six points. Kylie Hall (No. 24) added four points and eight rebounds, while Kylie Hall (No. 3) scored two points in the win.
The Lady Panthers were 23 for 56 from the field (41.1 percent).
Pikeville was six for 19 from three-point range (31.6 percent).
The Lady Panthers only connected on two of four free throws (50 percent), while pulling down 28 total rebounds.
Pikeville 52,
Highlands 27
The Lady Panther sdefense was stingy only giving up 27 points in the tournament final against Highlands.
Pikeville’s defense got the job done by holding Highlands to 22.7 percent shooting on the night (10 for 44).
Highlands only connected on two of 17 three-pointers on the night as well (11.8 percent).
Rylee Theiss led the way for Pikeville with a game-high 18 points and seven rebounds. Leighan Jackson and Kristen Whited each followed with 10 points. Trinity Rowe added five points in the win. Emma Ratliff scored three. Kylie Hall (No. 24) added two points and eight rebounds. Catherine Walters and Nicole Lin each scored two points.
The Lady Panthers were 23 for 58 from the field (39.7 percent).
Pikeville was two for 20 from three-point range (10 percent).
The Lady Panthers (8-1) are scheduled to travel to Fort Meyers, Florida to compete in the Queen of the Palms Tournament starting Monday, December 27.
The Lady Panthers follow by competing in the 15th Region All “A” Classic January 4 at the Appalachian Wireless Arena against Paintsville at 6:00 p.m.