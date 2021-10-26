BUCKLEYS CREEK — Belfry picked up a 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-12) win over Pike Central last Thursday night to capture the 60th District championship.
The Lady Pirates and Lady Hawks both advanced to the 15th Region Tournament at Johnson Central. The 15th Region Tournament was scheduled to get underway Monday evening with Belfry taking on host Johnson Central at 6:30 p.m. and 58th District champion Floyd Central taking on East Ridge in the second game of the night. Those games finished too late to be included in this edition of the News-Express.
The other first round matchups are set for Tuesday evening with Pikeville taking on Betsy Layne at 7:30 p.m. and Paintsville squaring off with Pike Central at 8:30 p.m.
Thursday evening, Belfry jumped out to a quick start as Clara McNamee hit a kill to give the Lady Pirates a 5-2 lead.
Belfry’s lead grew to 17-11, but Pike Central’s Emily Tackett hit back-to-back kills to cut the lead to 17-11.
The Lady Hawks kept chipping away at the leads they got it down to 19-16.
Belfry answered by closing out the first game 6-2.
Pike Central put up another fight in the second game, but Belfry pulled it out 25-22.
The Lady Pirates cruised in the third game 25-12.