PHELPS — Belfry picked up a 3-1 (25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 25-9) win over Phelps to claim the 60th District championship last Thursday night at Phelps.
The Lady Hornets got off to a slow start in the first game. Belfry jumped out to a 10-3 lead. Phelps came roaring back to make things close, but Belfry came up big at the net to take the first game 25-22.
It was the same story in the second game. The Lady Hornets got off to a slow start and had to try and dig themselves out of an early hole.
Again, Belfry held off the run and captured the second game 25-18.
The third game was a bit different.
The Lady Hornets stayed close throughout, but fell behind 23-21. Phelps got on a roll and rattled off four straight points to take the third game 25-23 and cut Belfry’s lead to 2-1.
Belfry rebounded in the fourth game as it was never really close as the Lady Pirates cruised to the 60th District championship.
Clara McNamee led the way for Belfry with 20 kills, four blocks, two assists, 22 digs and an ace. Jayden Mullins had eight kills, two blocks, 12 digs and three aces. Mullins was named 60th District MVP.
Makaylin Meade finished with 12 kills and six digs for Belfry. Olivia Long had three kills, 39 assists, 37 digs and an ace. Hannah Fine finished with one kill, two assists, 36 digs and two aces. Maddie Blevins finished with 28 digs, three kills and an assist. Natalie Fite finished with two kills, one assist, 11 digs and two aces. Savannah Fields had 20 digs for the Lady Pirates. Isabella Howard added a dig for Belfry.
Phelps didn’t have any stats listed for the match.
Both teams advanced to the 15th Region Tournament at Floyd Central.
Monday night’s opening round games: Shelby Valley vs. Johnson Central at 6:00 p.m. and Belfry vs. Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. The two winners will advance to Wednesday night’s 15th Region semifinals at 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday night’s opening round games: Paintsville vs. Pikeville at 6:00 p.m. and Betsy Layne vs. Phelps at 7:30 p.m. The two winners will advance to Wednesday night’s 15th Region semifinals at 7:30 p.m.
The 15th Region Tournament championship is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at Floyd Central.