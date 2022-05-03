Shelby Valley had a strong showing at the All “A” Classic state tournament in Owensboro this weekend.
The Lady Wildcats went 2-2 and advanced out of Pool Play to the final eight teams left vying for a state title.
Shelby Valley, unfortunately fell to Russellville 10-2 Sunday to get eliminated from the All “A” Classic.
Saturday the Lady Wildcats fell to Green County 3-2, but came up with wins over Somerset 8-2 and Raceland 7-6 to advance out of Pool Play.
Owensboro Catholic went on to win the All “A” Classic state championship with a 13-0 win in six innings over Louisville Holy Cross.
Pool Play
Shelby Valley 7,
Raceland 6
The Lady Wildcats offense did its part against Raceland scoring seven runs on 13 hits as Shelby Valley pulled out the 7-6 victory over the Lady Rams.
Olivia Bowling led the way for the Lady Wildcats at the plate. Bowling went two for three with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Emily Adkins was two for four with a double, RBI and two runs scored. Lily Napier was also two for four with a double. Josie Adkins added a pair of singles, an RBI, a steal and scored a run in the win. Hunter Adkins also went two for three and scored two runs. Kyra Looney and Riley Fleming each singled and drove in run. Macy Salyers singled and scored a run.
Adkins picked up the win on the mound for the Lady Wildcats. She tossed four and 2/3 innings of relief and gave up one run (unearned) on two hits and two walks, while striking out 10 batters. Napier got the start and went two and 1/3 innings and gave up five runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks, while striking out two.
Shelby Valley 8,
Somerset 2
The Wildcats cruised an easy 8-2 win over Somerset as Emily Adkins pitched over powered the Lady Briar Jumpers.
Adkins earned the win tossing all seven innings and giving up two runs (both unearned) on three hits and three walks, while striking out 16 batters.
At the plate, Riley Fleming matched Adkins power on the mound. Fleming hit a home run and drove in four runs.
Shelby Valley had 12 hits. Lily Napier was two for four with a double. Olivia Bowling also went two for four with a double and she scored two runs. Josie Adkins went two for three with an RBI and a run scored. Macy Salyers went two for four with two runs scored. Kyra Looney and Emily Adkins each singled and drove in a run. Hunter Adkins added single.
Green County 3,
Shelby Valley 2
The Lady Wildcats only lost one game in Pool Play as Shelby Valley fell to Green County 3-2.
Shelby Valley’s offense mustered six hits against Green County. Riley Fleming was two for three with a double and a run scored. Emily Adkins was one for three with a double and an RBI. Josie Adkins, Hunter Adkins and Kyra Looney each singled for the Lady Wildcats.
On the mound, Lily Napier suffered the loss. Napier tossed four and 2/3 innings and gave up three runs (one earned) on six hits and four walks, while striking out two.
Emily Adkins came in and tossed two and 1/3 innings of relief work. She didn’t give up any runs or hits, while striking out two batters.
All “A” Classic
quarterfinals
Russellville 10,
Shelby Valley 2
After advancing out of Pool Play, the Lady Wildcats just couldn’t stop Russellville as they were eliminated from the tournament with a 10-2 loss.
Emily Adkins led the way at the plate for the Lady Wildcats. She was two for three with two doubles and two runs scored. Kyra Looney added a double and an RBI. Lily Napier singled and drove in a run. Josie Adkins added a single.
On the mound, Emily Adkins suffered the loss. She tossed five innings of relief work and gave up eight runs (three earned) on eight hits and one walk, while striking out six batters. Napier got the start on the mound and tossed one inning. She gave up two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk.
Shelby Valley (18-10) is scheduled to visit Hazard at 6:00 p.m. Thursday.