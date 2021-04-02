Shelby Valley opened the season with an 11-5 win over Magoffin County Monday evening.
Lily Napier picked up the win on the mound for the Lady Wildcats. Napier threw all seven innings as she gave up three earned runs on 11 hits, while striking out 14 batters.
Olivia Bowling led the Shelby Valley hitters with three hits; she also had three steals in the game. Napier followed with two hits, four RBIs and a stolen base. Katelyn Thompson added an RBI double. Riley Fleming added an RBI double as well. Maggie Hall and Beth Werner also picked up hits for the Lady Wildcats. Hall had an RBI, while Werner added two RBIs.
Shelby Valley (1-0) was scheduled to take on 59th District rival East Ridge last night.
