ROBINSON CREEK — Pikeville has had a strangle hold on the 15th Region All “A” Classic.
The Lady Panthers had won seven straight 15th Region All “A” Classic championships.
Shelby Valley broke that strangle hold as the Lady Wildcats took the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship by knocking off Paintsville 8-3 Sunday evening in the championship game.
The Lady Wildcats picked up a 3-2 win over Pikeville in the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals Thursday evening to advance to Sunday’s championship.
15th Region All “A”
Classic championship
Shelby Valley 8,
Paintsville 3
Some say Sunday is for rest.
But Shelby Valley’s bats didn’t rest as they exploded for eight runs on 11 hits to claim its first 15th Region All “A” Classic championship since 2008.
The Lady Wildcats, the visiting team on the scoreboard even though they were the host team, got going in the top of the first inning. With one out, Riley Fleming hit a shot down the third base-line and reached second with a stand-up double. Emily Adkins followed with an RBI single to put the Lady Wildcats up 1-0.
Shelby Valley wasn’t finished, though. Kyra Looney followed with a single to put runners on the corners. With two outs, Olivia Bowling delivered a two-RBI single to push the Lady Wildcats’ lead to 3-0.
Paintsville got a run back in the bottom of the first. With one out, Mattie Ratliff doubled to get things going. Paintsville pitcher Laney Bledsoe helped her own cause with an RBI double to cut the lead to 3-1.
The Lady Wildcats added another run in the top of the second. Hunter Adkins struck out, but reached first base on a passed ball on strike three. Macy Salyers grounded out to advance Hunter Adkins to scoring position. Fleming delivered an RBI single to score Hunter Adkins and push the lead to 4-1.
Paintsville struck again in the bottom of the third inning. Chelsea Collins hit a leadoff double to start things. Bledsoe reached on a fielder’s choice, but the lead runner was out at third. Ashley Wells reached on an error allowing Bledsoe to score and cut the lead to 4-2.
The Lady Wildcats answered in the top of the fourth. Josie Adkins hit a line drive that was ruled a trap instead of a catch and stood at first with a single to lead things off. Lindsey Reed hit into a fielder’s choice, but an error on the play put runners on second and third with no outs. Josie Adkins scored on a passed ball with two outs, but the other runner was stranded on third at the end of the top of the fourth.
Shelby Valley held a 5-3 lead heading into the home half of fourth, though.
The score remained the same, until the bottom of the sixth. Molly Music singled and stole second for the Lady Tigers. Maggie Music followed with an RBI single to cut the lead to 5-3.
Kaleigh Horn followed with a deep double to left. The hit was just short of the fence, but no runs scored on the play. The Lady Tigers left the tying runs stranded on second and third to end the inning and the threat.
The Lady Wildcats put the game away in the top of the seventh. Lily Napier walked to get things going. Olivia Bowling followed with a single to put runners on the corners. Josie Adkins followed with an RBI single. With runners on second and third, Reed added an infield RBI single to push the lead to 7-3. Hunter Adkins followed with and infield RBI single as well to push the lead to 8-3.
Paintsville had a one-two-three inning in the bottom of the seventh as Shelby Valley held onto the 8-3 win.
Lily Napier started the game for the Lady Wildcats. She tossed two and 2/3 innings of work and gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits with two walks, while striking out four. Emily Adkins came in and threw four and 1/3 innings of relief. She gave up one run on four hits, while striking out eight without allowing any walks.
Josie Adkins led Shelby Valley going three for four with an RBI and steal. Fleming followed going two for four with a double and an RBI. Bowling went two for three with two RBIs. Emily Adkins, Hunter Adkins and Reed each singled and drove in a run. Napier singled and walked, while Looney single. Dailey Damron drew a walk and stole second.
Paintsville was led by Collins at the plate. Collins finished the game going two for four with a double. Bledsoe finished one for three with an RBI double. Horn and Mattie Ratliff each added a doubles for the Lady Tigers. Maggie Music added an RBI single. Karrigan Ratliff and Molly Music each singled.
Bledsoe suffered the loss on the mound for the Lady Tigers.
15th Region All “A”
Classic semifinals
Shelby Valley 3,
Pikeville 2
Shelby Valley found a way to knock off Pikeville, 3-2 and advance to the 15th Region championship against Paintsville.
The Lady Wildcats trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning.
With two runners on, Kyra Looney hit into a fielder’s choice, but two runs scored on the play to put the Lady Wildcats up 3-2.
Shelby Valley pitcher Emily Adkins got the win on the mound. Adkins threw two and 1/3 innings of relief work and didn’t give up any runs on two hits, while striking out six batters.
Lily Napier got the start for Shelby Valley. Napier threw four and 2/3 innings of work and gave up two runs on three hits and two walks, while striking out eight.
Pikeville’s Emily Ford suffered the loss for the Lady Panthers. Ford tossed six innings of work and gave up three runs on six hits and three walks, while striking out 12 batters.
Shelby Valley got on the scoreboard first. In the bottom of the second, Olivia Bowling got things going as she was hit-by-a-pitch with one out. Bowling stole second to get into scoring position. Lindsey Reed hit an RBI single to score Bowling and give the Lady Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
Ginna Jones tied the game in the top of the fourth with one swing as she crushed a towering home run to center field.
Pikeville took the lead in the top of the fifth inning.
Caroline Brown singled with two outs to get things going. Ford stepped to the plate and hit a shot to left field. She gave Pikeville a 2-1 lead with an RBI double; she advanced to third on the throw home.
Riley Fleming led the way for Shelby Valley going two for four with a triple.
Looney finished one for three with an RBI. Reed also went one for three with an RBI. Hunter Adkins and Josie Adkins each added hits for Shelby Valley.
Jones led Pikeville with the homer and Ford followed with the RBI double. Brown, Isabelle Rose and Shana Ray each added hits for Pikeville.