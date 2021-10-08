Lawrence County swept the boys’ and girls’ 58th District Soccer Tournaments.
The Bulldogs knocked off Pikeville 10-0 in the championship game Wednesday. Both Lawrence County and Belfry will advance to the 15th Region Tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs picked up a 4-1 win over Belfry in the championship Wednesday night as well. Both Lawrence County and Belfry will advance to the 15th Region Tournament.
In the opening round fo the boys’ tournament, Pikeville picked up a 2-1 win over Belfry. Lawrence County had the top seed and the first round Bye.
Pikeville’s Trey Hancock scored both of the Panthers’ goals in the win. Noah Howie had an assist. Pikeville goalkeeper Bryson Collins had eight saves in the win.
Belfry’s Dalton Stacy scored the Pirates’ only goal of the game. Pirate goalkeeper Tyler Slone had six saves in the win.
The championship was all Lawrence County cruising to the mercy-rule stoppage.
Johnson Central is scheduled to host the Boys’ 15th Region Soccer Tournament.
In the girls’ first round, Lawrence County cruised to a 13-0 win over Shelby Valley, while Belfry picked up a 5-2 win over Pikeville.
Belfry’s Myra Bevins led the way for the Lady Pirates scoring a hat-trick (three goals). Bailey McCoy and Makenna Justice each added goals for the Lady Pirates. Hannah Cobb had two assists for Belfry in the win.
Belfry goalkeeper Jazzy Cline had four saves in the win.
Pikeville’s Rylee Theiss and Leighan Jackson each scored goals in the loss. Elle Johns added an assist.
Pikeville goalkeeper Larren Collins had 26 saves in the contest.
In the championship game, Cobb scored Belfry’s only goal. Kenzie Jackson had the assist on the goal.
Cline had 16 saves as goalkeeper.
Lawrence County’s Jasmine Justice had two goals for the Lady Bulldogs. Brylee Blair and Alyssa Moore each followed with a goal. Moore also added two assists in the win. Shelby Borders and Camberleigh Maxi-Stepp each added an assist in the win.
Belfry is scheduled to host the Girls’ 15th Region Soccer Tournament.