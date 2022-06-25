Before the season started, Pike Central’s Chris Lawson entered the Kentucky Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame because he’d amassed over 400 career wins.
Lawson recently announced that he was stepping down as Pike Central Head Coach to take over the as the new baseball coach at East Jessamine.
Lawson led the Hawks to a 16-15 record in his final season at the Hawks Nest.
Lawson took over the coaching duties at Pike Central in 2013.
Lawson spent most of his early coaching career at Pikeville and was big in the Panthers’ late 90’s and early 2000s success.
He coached at East Ridge before taking over at Pike Central in 2013.
Lawson spent 10 seasons with the Hawks.
Lawson will take over an East Jessamine club that went 9-19 last season.