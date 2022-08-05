After the devastating floods that hit Eastern Kentucky last week, many area teams have stepped up and help out some of those affected by volunteering with cleanup and different things.
The Pikeville Panther football teams is one of many team stepping up and helping out those affected.
Besides volunteering with cleanups and delivering supplies to local communities, the Panthers also stepped up and donated new cleats for each member of the Breatitt County Bobcats’ football team after Breahtit County was hit hard by flooding.
Pikeville assistant coach and vice principal Brad Allen is a Breathitt County native and a graduate of Breathitt County High School. Allen’s brother Casey was one of the many people who lost everything to flooding.
“Yeah we wanted to rally behind him (Coach Brad Allen) and even though we don’t play Breathitt all of the time, we kind of think we’re similar in a way. We’ve got good tradition and have a few state championships each. That community cares about football. We’re kind of similar in those ways and made friendships over the years. Then when it’s right at home like Casey Allen, he and his family lost everything. You’re just there for them and try and do what you can and seeing it a little bit closer brings it closer to home too.”
The Pikeville football staff and players have volunteered time to help clean-up and delivered some supplies to Jenkins.
“I think that’s just kind of the way we’re raised and it’s kind of the way Eastern Kentucky is,” McNamee said. “When your neighbor is hurting or your friend is hurting, you’re there to support them in anyway you can. I’m really proud of our guys for stepping up and doing the things they’ve done like shoveling mud and moving furniture or packing water or whatever it is, it’s nothing compared to what those people have went through. Our hearts go out to them and I know everybody wants to help now, but we’ve got to be thinking about these people for months and years to come. There is a lot of pain in our area. If you can do your part, then do that.”
While it is of great importance to step up and help right now, McNamee doesn’t want people to forget about the flood victims in the months and years to follow.
“I think it’s important for our kids to understand that even though people are going through hard times and things and there was a lot of devastation, that it doesn’t mean it has to be that for people to volunteer,” McNamee said. “Communities need volunteers all of the time. Your neighborhood needs volunteers all of the time and that’s the thing we’re trying to teach these guys, as men that’s a part of your job to the community to make the community better. A lot of times people look at me, me, me and wonder why this and that, but then you see what these people have gone through; some of them have lost everything. They’re never going to get it back. Just look how blessed we are to have what we have. I think there is a lot of reflection that goes into that too.”
McNamee and the Panthers have just called to check up and see how other schools are even when they’ve not been able to physically get to some other football programs and communities.
“I think things like that (checking in on others) is big,” McNamee said. “We talked to the guys at Breathitt and different places. Your words don’t do a whole lot, but just to let them know that you’re there for them and do whatever we can to help them out. I know on Friday nights people have rivals and all of that, but when you see something like this, we’re all just the human race and we want to help each other out and get by.”