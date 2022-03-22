LEXINGTON — Heart.
We often talk about players playing with heart in sports.
But what does it really mean?
George Rogers Clark (GRC) seemed to have the game won as they held a 39-32 lead over Pikeville with just 31.9 seconds left in the UK Healthcare/KHSAA Sweet 16 quarterfinals Friday.
But the heart of a champion means to never quit.
Pikeville didn’t.
First Lukas Manns got a pass made a fake and then drained a three with just 24 seconds left in the game.
Then Pikeville got the ball back and with nine seconds left, Keian Worrix drained a three of his own to cut the lead to 39-38.
GRC split a pair of free throws with just five seconds left to push the lead to 41-38.
Pikeville was fouled with just 4.8 seconds left, but missed the front end of the one-and-one. GRC knocked down two more threes.
Then the final game buzzer sounded and Worrix fell to the floor.
He gave everything he had in his final high school game.
That’s heart.
Worrix exemplified how the entire Pikeville team played Friday afternoon against the No. 1 team in the state.
“It’s a really awesome experience,” Worrix said. “I transferred over here from Shelby Valley and I just knew this team was going to be really special. To make it down here to the Sweet 16 has always been a dream of mine. To go out with my brothers just means the world to me. It’s just been really special and I’m glad I could end my career with these people right here to the left and right of me and my coach. He’s been such a blessing to my life. I’m just so thankful for everything and everybody. I give God all the glory for everything he’d done for me.”
Pikeville finished the season with a 32-3 record, the 59th District championship, the 15th Region title, the 15th Region All “A” title and the All “A” Classic state championship.
“We know what expectations we have for ourselves and we don’t let the outside noise affect that or cause us to stray off track,” Pikeville Coach Elisha Justice said. “We were determined and we felt like we were the best team in the All ‘A’ and they wanted to come out and prove it and had a great run through that. They fought through some adversity with some foul trouble down there, but these guys never quit fighting. They never give up. They came back and had an excellent postseason run through the district and the region. Their defense was unbelievable throughout all of that. Then we came down here and felt like we had a legit shot to win this entire tournament. I honestly felt like if we beat GRC that we would’ve.”
It was a defensive battle between the two powerhouse schools.
Neither team shot the ball well.
Pikeville finished the game 14 for 50 from the field (28 percent), while GRC finished 14 for 45 from the field (31 percent).
The Panthers were five for 28 from three-point range (28 percent), while the Cardinals were two for 21 from deep (10 percent).
The Panthers fell behind early.
GRC’s Sam Parrish knocked down a three to open the game. Jerone Morton followed by scoring and getting fouled on the play; he knocked down the free throw to give the Cardinals a 6-0 lead.
Worrix scored with 6:40 left to put the Panthers on the scoreboard and cut the lead to 6-2.
Morton followed by splitting a pair of free throws and then Tanner Walton pulled down an offensive rebound and scored on the put back as the Cardinals’ lead grew to 9-2 with 4:49 left.
Rylee Samons followed with a pair of free throws with 4:06 left to cut the lead to 9-4, but Morton answered with a basket for GRC to push the lead to 11-4 with 3:08 left in the first quarter.
Worrix kept the Panthers close as he scored his second basket with 2:06 left, but Walton answered with 1:45 left to push the lead to 13-6.
Laithan Hall scored with 46 seconds left in the first quarter to cut the lead to 13-8. Hall then threw up a three to beat the first quarter buzzer. The shot went in and then, rolled out as the Panthers trailed 13-8 after the first quarter of play.
That shot was indicative of the Panthers’ shooting woes all game.
Hall and Nick Robinson both got in early foul trouble for the Panthers and didn’t play their normal minutes.
“Those two guys (Laithan Hall and Nick Robinson) have been huge for us all year,” Justice said. “Obviously, Nick (Robinson) led us in scoring for most of the year. Rylee (Samons) kind of came on late. I don’t even know if you averaged it out, who was the leading scorer, but he’s been huge for us all year and he finishes inside and his defense. He can guard one through five and he also gets big key rebounds for us. Having him out of the game it hurts and effects us and it’s the same thing with Laithan (Hall). He’s that other strong guard who steps up and helps Keian (Worrix) with the ball handling a little bit. He can sometimes get in the paint and get us some easy baskets when we’re struggling, so obviously with those two guys out with fouls, it hurts us by taking us out of our rhythm a little bit, but we got guys we’re confident in to come in and make plays. Heath Jarrell comes off the bench and has been big for us all season. Then you saw what Alex Rogers did tonight.”
After a pair of free throws, Trent Edwards scored on an offensive rebound put back for the Cardinals to push the lead to 17-8 with 5:51 left in the first half.
Alex Rogers scored after an offensive rebound of his own for Pikeville to cut the lead to 17-10.
The Panthers got a rebound and Worrix got out on a fastbreak. He streaked down the court, pulled the ball back out for a second which froze the Cardinals’ defense. That opened up a lane for Worrix, he drove down scored on a tough layup and was fouled; he knocked down the free throw to cut the lead to 17-13 with 3:51 left in the first half.
Adam Slone knocked down a three for the Cardinals with 3:10 left in the first half.
That was the final points of the first half for either team as GRC held a 20-13 lead at the break.
Edwards opened the third with a basket for the Cardinals.
Worrix went back to work with another spectacular drive to the basket. Once he got inside, he used a head fake to get Norton and Edwards in the air. As they were in the air, he went up and drew contact; he fought through the contact and made the shot and was fouled; he knocked down the free throw to cut the lead to 22-16.
Worrix led the way for the Panthers with a team-high 13 points, four assists and two rebounds. Rogers followed with nine points and six rebounds. Hall added eight points and three rebounds. Manns added a three. Samons added two points and nine rebounds. Jarrell also scored two points. Robinson added one point, four rebounds and a block.
“Their determination and will to win is unbelievable,” Justice said. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, they go into the game thinking we’re going to win. We never come into a game thinking we’re going to lose. I know a lot of people counted us out, but they were not afraid of these guys. They have that confidence that they could play with them and anybody else. They never give up, they keep fighting. They trust each other. They play for each other. We knew if we could see one or two shots go in that our defense would continue to carry us. That’s the way it’s been for us all year. We feel like when we hit shots, we normally win pretty good. When we don’t hit shots, we still win because of our defense is so good. Obviously, playing a team like that makes it a bit more difficult, but they never give up. They keep fighting and they continue to stay determined and believe in each other.”
GRC answered with a 6-0 run to push the lead to 28-16 (the largest lead of the game) with 3:50 left in the third.
Walton led the way for the Cardinals with a double-double. He scored 11 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Norton also scored 11 points with five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. Edwards added nine points and five rebounds. Slone scored seven points. Parrish scored five points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Rogers pulled down an offensive rebound and scored on a put back to stop the 6-0 run and cut the lead to 28-18 with 1:26 left in the third.
Jarrell scored with 1:10 left in the third to cut the lead to 29-20.
The Panthers trailed the Cardinals 29-20 entering the fourth quarter of play.
Walton opened the fourth with a basket for GRC as the lead grew to 31-20 with 7:30 left to play.
Pikeville didn’t fold, though.
Rogers scored with 7:14 left to cut the lead to 31-22.
Hall followed with a three to cut the lead to 31-25 with 4:42 left.
Walton scored again, this time with 4:42 left as the Cardinals held a 33-25 lead.
Robinson split a pair of free throws for the Panthers, but Edwards answered by throwing down an alley-oop dunk for GRC with 3:58 left to push the lead to 35-26.
Rogers answered with a three for Pikeville to cut the lead to 35-29 with 3:27 left to play.
“We’ve got shooters,” Justice said. “Obviously, you can’t score if you don’t shoot the ball, so we have confidence in these guys. We knew somebody was going to hit one or two sooner or later. I know we had Alex Rogers finally hit one or two for us, but Keian Worrix did a good job too, getting in the paint and keeping the defense back on its heels and he’d get to the free-throw line and get us a couple of easy ones to get us back in the game and settle us back down. You just have to play through that stuff. Sometimes you’re not going to hit, but a lot of that credit goes to their defense. They’re extremely athletic and long and they made it tough.”
GRC answered by knocking down three free throws to push the lead to 38-29 with just 1:08 left.
Hall answered with a three to cut the lead to 38-32.
With just 31.9 seconds left, Edwards made the front end of a one-and-one, but missed the second free throw to give GRC a 39-38 lead.
That free throw was huge for the Cardinals.
Manns followed with his three with 24 seconds left and Worrix knocked down another three with just nine seconds left to cut the lead to 39-38.
Slone followed by splitting a pair of free throws with just 5.5 seconds left to push the lead to 41-38.
Pikeville got the ball back and was fouled with just 4.8 seconds left. The Panthers came up short on the front end of the one-and-one.
GRC got the rebound and Morton put the bow on the win with a pair of free throws.
“I’m extremely proud of these guys and the effort that they gave and one more time, the execution they had defensively,” Justice said. “I thought they were excellent all night long. I thought we made it as tough as you could for a team that has an explosive offense like they have. They did a really good job. We felt like we gave ourselves a shot to win the game. A few shots fall a little bit different. We couldn’t seem to get one to go down early. We feel like if we could’ve hit one or two more, than it would’ve been a different ballgame. I’m just extremely proud of these guys. Obviously, that was a really good team and the best team that we played all year. We still felt like we were right there and had a shot to win.”
GRC went on to knock off Lincoln County 54-51 in double-overtime in Sweet 16 semifinals. The Cardinals captured the Sweet 16 state championship with a 43-42 win over Warren Central Saturday night.