Shelby Valley’s Lincoln Billiter has all the tools you need to be a big time player at any level.
He has the size.
The speed.
The hands.
The quickness.
But their is one intangible that he possess that is immeasurable.
His leadership.
“Having a guy like Lincoln to lead those kids, especially on the defensive side of the ball is really exciting,” Shelby Valley head coach Anthony Hampton said. “He’s one of several moving parts who really helps us. On offense, it’s a luxury to be able to coach a guy like him. I have always been reluctant to go to a spread because I’m an old school run guy. Knowing that we have the parts and pieces to install the spread. I think coach (Tyler) Johnson might be the happiest man on the planet for the past two years being able to throw the ball around. Having the players to be able to do that is a luxury. As a coach, it is nice to know that if all else fails, you have a 6 foot 5 tight end running down the field who is going to go catch the ball. He eases the quarterbacks mind a lot. If nobody comes out clean of their route, he knows he can just get it to the big kid. It’s really a blessing. As a coach, I’m covered up with kids who I’m blessed to have.”
Last season, Billiter emerged as one of the top tight ends in Eastern Kentucky and the state.
He had 21 catches for 413 yards and five TDs.
He was just as good on the defensive side as he led the team with 127 total tackles and five sacks; he also had 13 tackles for a loss. He also had three interceptions and forced a fumble.
Billiter stands in at 6 foot 5 and with his speed and skill, has colleges drooling for his services.
He had a busy summer visiting different colleges.
“It is a luxury to have a kid like Lincoln (Billiter),” Hampton said. “I don’t expect a lot from him. I just expect him to make every tackle and catch every pass thrown to him. Other than that, I don’t have a lot of expectations. Honestly, it is a real luxury to have a guy defensively who can take charge. There is always that big play that needs to be made and he will run through the block to get to the ball or whatever is in front of him to make a play. As the season progressed last year, I kind of took him aside and told him that people were going to start paying attention to him. He and I spent a lot of time watching film additional to practice and learning the positions at linebacker and his reads and his keys. Throughout the offseason he has spent more time at my house than my daughter has working on what he needs to be ready when he comes back. He done that last year too and it really helped him have a breakout year.”
Billiter was injured before the start of basketball season and has worked hard to try and get ready for the start of football season.
“I’m going to be back for Week 1,” Billiter said. “I’m working really hard trying to get my knee back to where it was. It’s just all part of the process. Luckily, I’ve had coach (Anthony) Hampton support me along the way. It’s been a long hard process, but I want to be back Week 1. I may have to sit back a little bit, but I will be there for sure. I’m not going to hold anything back.”
“This year, he has a little bit of a setback, but instead of feeling sorry for himself, he’s done a lot of work at home with therapy and stuff,” Hampton said. “He’s been at my house and doing extra workouts at school. Those are things that he has to do to get himself to the next level. Last year the world took notice and I don’t know the count of colleges he’s been to this summer. I think if it is an Ivy League school, they’re after him. There are some other DI Power 5 schools after him too. That’s where he wants to be and being a junior this year, he has two more years. He has two more years to build on that foundation from last year. It’s definitely there for him. It’s there for the team.
The beauty of this team, I’ve been here a few years, is that these guys really love one another. They really want to win together. What I’ve seen so far, it’s still early, but we’ve done a lot of offensive and defensive stuff and team stuff. With these kids, nobody cares who the guy is. It could be a different guy every game or a different guy every play. They just don’t care. They have fun together and have a blast together. This team is fearless. That’s what makes it really exciting. I’m a defensive guy and that gets me pretty excited.”
Last season, Shelby Valley switched up its offense.
The Wildcats went from a run first offense, to a spread look and got a lot of different athletes touches.
Billiter benefited from the new look offense and played a huge part in the offense’s success.
“It was super special being apart of that offense,” Billiter said. “It was a lot like you all have talked about, we have always been a run first kind of offense. Being able to spread it out a little bit and getting the ball moving around field from East to West, sort of helped me be able to find holes and I became Russ’ (Osborne) safe zone. He’d just dink and dunk it down to me and that really gave me an opportunity that God blessed me with. To be able to touch the ball and having a little experience doing that was just a blessing.”
Billiter thinks the offense can be even better this season as everyone is more comfortable and quarterback Russ Osborne is heading into his second season with the Wildcats.
“We can be great,” Billiter said. “All it takes is a little bit of hard work no matter if it is year one or year two. We have that first year under our belt. We can really get out there and put this offense to use. We’ve had one year of it and we know we can go out on the field and execute now. There is no questions about what kind of offense Shelby Valley is anymore. We’re just going to go out there and run with it.”
The Wildcat offensive line gets overlooked sometimes.
Shelby Valley returns some really good players up front and Billiter believes they are the biggest part of the Wildcats’ success.
“They’re ridiculous,” Billiter said. “There not afraid to hit anyone. You come out here in practice and the first day of hitting, they’re clashing heads and throwing people on the ground and pancaking people. Russ (Osborne) definitely has some good protection this year. That’s going to be our foundation. You can’t build an offense around skill kids. You have to start with that foundation of the line and we have that here at Shelby Valley.”
Shelby Valley also underwent a new defensive look last season.
Billiter was the leader of that unit and will be looked to lead them once again.
“It was a new defense last year too,” Billiter said. “It looked good, but again we had a year of it and now we know what we’re doing. We have some people stepping into new positions. Some people will have to fill roles, but we have people willing to work. Caleb (Lovins) will probably be back at linebacker and he’s been working hard with me. I know he’s going to make a difference. Some of the younger kids who are on the line are ready to show what they can do. I believe our defense is going to be really special.”
Billiter has started getting a lot of attention for colleges because of his size and skill level.
That attention has helped boost his confidence going into the season.
“It definitely boosts your confidence,” Billiter said. “I was always told that if you stay at Shelby Valley, you’re not going to get those college offers. that’s something that doesn’t come with the Shelby Valley package. It feels good to show people that it can happen. If you work hard and you can stay healthy, you don’t have to go anywhere else. It puts a chip on my shoulder to come back and say let’s do it again and make it better than it was before. It’s been a blessing just to show younger kids playing at the middle school level that if you want to play college ball, you don’t have to somewhere else. You can stay here at Shelby Valley, you can work you tail off and you can get that opportunity to play at the next level.”
Shelby Valley opens the season against Class 4A Letcher Central and Class 3A Pike Central.
“They’re both good teams (Letcher Central and Pike Central),” Billiter said. “Our priority is to hit the ground running. We felt we were upset last year and it didn’t end the way we wanted. That just fuels us and makes us hungry. That first game is where we have to prove it. We have to prove that we’re back and we are going to be better than we were last year. That’s what the first game is for us. We’ve come up short twice in the playoffs, but our goal for this year is to get past that game that has been holding us back. The first two are the proving grounds. We want to prove that’s the path we’re on and the step we’re taking. This whole team wants it really bad.”
Billiter has some big goals for the Wildcats this season.
The first step of achieving that goal is getting past West Carter and winning their district.
“We got beat by West Carter the past two years,” Billiter said. “That’s my goal is to get by them. I want that win really bad. I’ve been apart of this team and I haven’t got to see that yet. I’d love to make a run at state after that. I’ve got two years left now and that is the goal. I want it to happen a couple times while I’m still here at Shelby Valley. That’s everybody goal around here now. Coach has talked about it and that’s what we want. We want to make a run and prove that Shelby Valley is just not a one and done program. We’re not running out of athletes. We got more people here to provide this program with a good team.”
Shelby Valley is scheduled to open the season at home Friday night at 7:30 p.m. as the Wildcats are set to host Letcher Central.