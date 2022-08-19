After rehabbing a tore ACL during basketball season, Shelby Valley’s Lincoln Billiter was cleared to come back and play one quarter in the season opener last year.
He was going to be gradually getting back on the field more and more as his knee became more healthy.
But on the last play of the first quarter against Letcher Central, the unthinkable happened.
Billiter tore his ACL again.
He missed the entire season after that.
In the offseason he worked hard to be ready for this season.
“It was tough,” Billiter said. “It was really tough mentally. I really wasn’t sure where I’d go from that. I’ve been blessed to be surrounded by a great church community, a great football team and a great community in general and they, along with my family — a great father and a great mother — have had my back 100 percent. Rehab has just been awesome and I’m feeling great right now.
Billiter believes in the adage that you don’t know what something means to you, until it’s taken away.
Football was taken away from him and now he has another opportunity to get back on the field.
“It makes it 100 percent more special to be back out there now, Billiter said. “You know when something is taken from you, you start noticing how much it truly means to you. After having to sit out a full of it and watch the team not finish where we wanted to end up — it makes me really excited to get back out here and be a captain for the team. I’m just excited to be back.”
Billiter says he’s fully healthy now and he’s ready to get back on the field.
“Physically, I’m as close to 100 percent as you can get,” Billiter said. “Sometimes I’ll cramp, but overall, I’m feeling better than ever. I’ve worked on speed, I’ve worked on strength and I’m back. I’m back 100 percent.”
Billiter was big on both sides of the ball before his injury.
Now after the injury and going on the recruiting circuit, he could see some time at offensive line.
“It’s a little different,” Billiter said. “I’ve never played there before. I’ve really worked, especially rehabbing from this injury on my strength, so to get there and I’ve sort of changed a little bit because I’ve worked on my power. I’m excited to get down there and excited to have such a great coaching staff to help me develop into that, so it’s really been a smooth transition to go from tight end to tackle.“I’ve had a lot of schools reach out to me, UK and Louisville are probably the biggest two, that said offensive line is where we’re going to have you. Offensive guard is where I’ve been looked at a lot and so Coach Hampton has gave me the opportunity to play there and hopefully, I’ll be able to help my team to be out there on the offensive line. So hopefully, I’ll get to work on that craft a little bit.”
Shelby Valley will open the season Friday night at Letcher Central at 7:30 p.m.
Billiter has been looking forward to the moment he can get back and play in a game that matters.
“It feels great,” Billiter said. “It’s something that I’ve definitely longed for. I’ve longed to hear the crowd and see everybody on the field. It’s different than practicing because when you step out there on a Friday night when you foot hits between the white lines, it’s just a different feeling. That’s something that I’m ready to get back to. I know I missed it for a whole year, but I’m excited to be back on the team.”
In Week 2, the Wildcats will face Pike Central in the 37th Annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl.
“It’s really special to close it out,” Billiter said. “That’s the game that everyone in the community is there to watch. It’s hyped up really good and advertised well. I’m so excited to get back out there see what kind of fan section our team has. I just can’t wait to get out there and play football in front of the people I love.”
A couple of weeks ago, Billiter and the Wildcats had to stop football activities after flooding affected the community.
“It was a huge relief to know that all of my teammates were good,” Billiter said. “They’d been protected from the flood and didn’t get hit too hard. It was a big deal for our community. If there is something that good that comes from things like this it is it brings our community closer together. Now we’re going to have to step up and be a light in our community and that’s what this team has been during the flood relief. We’ve had players run out and deliver packages, water, and other types of supplies. That’s what we have to do to be that light in our community and do what we can to help out the flood victims.”
A bright spot in the tragedy might be that it helped bring the Wildcats even closer together.
“It 100 percent brings us closer together,” Billiter said. “It’s definitely a big deal because when we see each other in practice, but out in the community working together — we’re working on the field together and off the field together — our team chemistry is just through the roof. It creates a brotherhood that we want to focus on.”
Having that focus and bond after the flooding, helped the Wildcats focus on the season and what they want to accomplish.
They want to make a deep playoff run and even make a run at the state title.
“I think we can be contenders,” Billiter said. “I really think we can make a run at state. That’s me coming in as a senior and a captain. That’s what our mentality has to be. I think we have the weapons for it and we have the team for it. We should be making a run, we just have to make sure everyone is here and committed to that goal. It’s got to be a goal. A team goal. It can’t just be one person wanting to go or two people wanting to go, it has to be a team to get down to Lexington.”
Shelby Valley has always struggled with depth in years past.
Billiter believes with so many key injuries last season and so many new freshman and sophomores on the team that the depth issue has changed.
“The depth has changed so much since I’ve been playing here,” Billiter said. “We went from every guy is playing two ways and playing that ironman gridiron football, to now we have people rotating in and out on offense and defense every play. It’s crazy. I never realized how much these freshman can have an impact and how much these sophomores can have an impact on the game. They’re stepping in and really making themselves a big part of this team.”
Billiter has some goals that he’d like to achieve.
“My personal goal is that I’m planning on going to college and playing football,” Billiter said. “That’s my goal. That’s what I’ve worked for. I’ve gone through a lot to get there. Team goal — Lexington. I want to get there and play at Kroger Field. The goal is that we win and it has to be that.”